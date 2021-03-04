The 2021 Color You Should Wear Based on Your Zodiac Sign
Just like crystals, changing your color palette in your wardrobe can help alter the energy in your sphere. Did you know that adding different colors to your wardrobe is a form of manifestation? That's right, finding the power color for your zodiac sign can bring in different vibes and align you with your innermost dreams. Here's how the stars and the coolest colors of 2021 can spruce up your life.
Aries — Rust
Rust is the perfect color for you, Aries! It'll spark the inspiration within you and allow you to move toward greatness (which if we are being real is a goal always on your vision board). This color will help you manifest your dreams, by aligning your spirit and visions together.
Taurus — Raspberry Sorbet
You will need to wear a color that ignites and embraces your indulgent energy — particularly your innate sensual desires. Sporting Raspberry Sorbet will keep the passion alive in and out of the boudoir. It'll even inspire you to try a few new things out, if you dare! Wink, wink!
Gemini — Illuminating Yellow
Communication is key for you, but sometimes finding the right words to express yourself can be hard. All the more reason for you to wear Illuminating Yellow. Adding this color to your staple clothes will help you say, write, and process information better. Also, it'll keep you away from gossip.
Cancer — French Blue
A color that represents the evening sky will best suit your emotional nature, as you're ruled by the Moon. It will allow you to fully understand your emotions on a deeper level and help you expand your sentimental heart by giving a lot more lovin' to those you care about.
Leo — Fortuna Gold
Fortuna Gold will allow you to embrace your regalness, while helping you boost your confidence (more so than ever before). More importantly, it will make you feel divine and happy all around. Your crew and family will praise you 24/7 when you adorn your wardrobe with this flashy color.
Virgo — Set Sail Champagne
Analytical by nature, you definitely need to wear a hue that doesn't make your brain go into overdrive and serves as a base shade for all of your other stylish choices. It will help you reduce your stresses and see matters clearly without distractions without the fuss of vibrant color.
Libra — Burnt Coral
You want people to get along, so much so that you'll update your clothes to do so. This tone will motivate you to use your pos vibes effectively by bringing the collective together. You'll help people mend their differences and unite — all by adding this color to your wardrobe.
Scorpio — Oxblood Red
Face the facts, Scorpio, you are an intense person. Your presence and energy can captivate everyone in your orb, which is why you will need to up the ante this year and double up on your power by wearing Oxblood Red to show the world your inner strength and vigor.
Sagittarius — Amethyst Orchid
If there's anything we can all use more of these days, it's luck. Fortunately for you, purple is your signature color. Wearing this illustrious shade of orchid will push you to take more risks in life and embrace new adventures (even if they aren't as grand as you had hoped).
Capricorn — Ultimate Grey
Never one to like change, you value stability and security more than anything else. Ultimate Grey is a color that's known to add reliability and dependability into life. And, in this ever changing world, it's the hue that you need to add to your vibe to help you feel grounded.
Aquarius — Cerulean Blue
It's been said that "on a clear day you can see forever." That's exactly how you'll feel by wearing more Cerulean Blue. This airy sky blue will push you to embrace your innate optimism, hope, and to see the brighter sides of matters — which is what you need now.
Pisces — Tidewater Green
This calming color will make you feel as though you're in the most serene place of all: the sea. Your watery sentiments and emotional temperaments will be soothed and healed by implementing Tidewater Blue into your wardrobe. You'll be the most fashionable fish swimming through the riptides of the ocean.
Check out Lisa Stardust's new book Saturn Return Survival Guide: Navigating this cosmic rite of passage and follow us on Pinterest for more fashion advice!