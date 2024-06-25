Know Your Worth: The Secrets To A Thriving Music Career
In our Take 5 series, sponsored by Verizon, we ask women in business about unexpected challenges, their inspirations, recent wins, and how the free Verizon Small Business Digital Ready Program has helped propel their business forward. Here, we meet La Wuandia, singer, songwriter, and promoter behind the Chicago-based global entertainment company Agape Vibes.
What's the most unexpected business challenge you've faced and how did you overcome it?
When I began in the late ‘90s, it was not a surprise that financial institutions would not lend to unconventional or non-traditional businesses like a performance company and even further to a person of color, and even to a female person of color. That was one of the initial road bumps. Then, when the pandemic hit, I had to figure out how to still perform for profit. The audio isn’t great on Zoom, so I started reaching out to other groups and we started performing outdoors, and traveling around the country. They were practically giving hotel rooms away!
What’s a recent small win for you and your business?
Staying Alive. Staying Alive. [laughs] During the pandemic, so many doors closed. But I was able to support my band members who did not have nine-to-fives to fall back on. Now, whenever I do have a performance, if they have something booked, they'll find a sub for that book and come and perform with me. You got to love that integrity.
Who is a woman in business that you look up to and why?
I had the opportunity to meet [a late Supreme Court Justice]. I was a flight attendant, and when she was leaving the plane, she told me she had never experienced a flight with my service ever before. Of course, I was floating. For someone of that caliber to stop and actually recognize and acknowledge my services is truly amazing. I love her story, how she was able to balance work and life and family, then to be able to go as far as the Supreme Court. That was amazing to me.
What's a book, podcast, or resource that has made an impact on you as an entrepreneur?
I love motivational speaker Jim Rohn’s practical applications and how he helps an individual to recognize that a lot of what we are hoping to obtain is already within us, it's a matter of focus. It's a matter of keeping our thought processes positive and moving forward. And also to keep our circle with positive like-minded individuals.
How has the free Verizon Small Business program helped propel your business forward?
The one beautiful thing that I love that Verizon did was to analyze my website [via 1:1 coaching]. I started to learn how my website was being utilized in terms of the traffic and how I can make better use of it. Their digital platform also offered peer networking, peer coaching, mentoring, and it was not a long drawn-out type of programming or training. It was to the point, and then offered a way to get more information. Finally, what I learned from the Verizon program is how to pay myself and how to assess my worth. I was paying myself whatever was leftover, but I realized that was wrong. I needed to give myself a salary.
Illustration by Daniela Jordan-Villaveces.