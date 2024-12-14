7 Winter Hair Colors That’ll Have You Saying “OMG, I Need This”
Staff Writer, Jasmine Williams, covers a variety of topics from home decor to beauty and everything in between. She has bylines at Motherly, The Everymom, and Byrdie where she wrote about motherhood, beauty, health and relationships. Jasmine knew she wanted to be a writer when she realized she was actually interested in reading the articles in her mom's favorite magazines — and she may or may not have ripped her favorite articles out to study them later. When she's not working, you can find Jasmine playing make-believe with her toddler, spending an undisclosed amount of time in Target or TJ Maxx, and searching for a family-friendly puppy to add to her family.
John Snow was really on to something when he said, "Winter is coming" — especially when it comes to winter hair colors! I can talk about cute haircuts and hairstyles all day, but what I'm even more interested in are hair colors right now. This time last year, I started playing around with caramel and chocolate balayage to see how I liked it, but I didn't expect to fall in love with those shades! They seemed to add a cozy warm glow to my face that coincided with the season, and I've yet to look back!
Still, I haven't decided if I'm ready to take the plunge to dye my natural hair because I'm not sure if I want to cut it or not. Since that's another story, I decided to do what I do best when I have burning hair questions — talk to celebrity hairstylists!
As luck would have it, I talked to three experts who have a stellar clientele and knowledge about receiving a color service:
- Kim Kimble, Founder of Kim Kimble Hair(Clients include Beyoncé, Rihanna, Zendaya and more)
- Keith Shore is known as the 'Blonde Whisperer' and has collaborated with client Gigi Hadid for over 10 years
- Edson Ibarra has over 13 years of experience and is OVERTONE's resident colorist (Clients include Jenna Ortega and Erika Jayne)
Similar to fall, Edson Ibarra says winter is about "embracing warmth and depth." He feels like "chestnut brown, caramel balayage, and copper hues" are going to "play beautifully" with the winter sun. "Subtle reds like auburn and soft cinnamon are also making a strong comeback, adding a little spice to classic looks," he adds.
The Best Trending Winter Hair Colors For 2024-2025
1. Chestnut Brown
This rich brown color is always going to be a staple no matter which season we're in. Kim Kimble feels like this is the time where colors like this will "complement the season's cozy feel." She personally feels the shade "Bold & Bright 40 Brown Sugar [by Clairol]" is "a soft, natural brown that will "bring incredible warmth to any look."
Whether you're getting a silk press or new hair color, a consultation is often recommended by stylists. Keith Shore says the reason is that "the consultation is a vital part of the color service." This gives him the chance to "assess the current condition of the hair" instead of diving straight into the process. Kimble also says, "The stylist will ask what you are looking for and if you have any color in your hair already or if it's virgin, etc. They may also do a patch or strand test to check how the hair will react to color being applied.
Once it's determined that your hair is healthy enough for the service, an appointment is usually scheduled for the big day! There are things you need to avoid doing, however. Kimble says the worst things clients can do is "irritate their scalp, scratch it aggressively, or apply really hard manipulation to it" before their color service. Keep this in mind if you're interested in trying one of the popular winter hair colors!
2. Teddy Bear Brown
Kimble also swears by Clairol's Teddy Bear Brown for a a softer shade if you're afraid of going too dark. Once your color service appointment is complete, it's important to maintain your new style.
Maintaining your hair's health after receiving a color service is crucial because of the process it often goes through. Shore says, "My essential maintenance tip is hydration, which is crucial after a color treatment. I love It’s a 10 Leave-In Conditioner; it sprays in easily, prepares the hair for styling, and is perfect for clients short on time. I also recommend K18 for blondes wanting to maintain their brightness."
Kimble and Ibarra both recommend that you use sulfate-free shampoos. "You want to reach for very light, mild hydrating shampoos and conditioners. Those are important to maintain the hair color. Also, a great conditioning mask as well," says Kimble." She doesn't want you to use alcohol-based products though.
Ibarra personally recommends that you use "leave-in conditioners with UV protection to guard against sun damage, which can dull the color." He doesn't want you to skip deep-conditioning "once a week" because it "keeps the hair hydrated and shiny." And if you have a "cool-toned" color in your hair? Ibarra says, "I suggest a purple shampoo to maintain brightness and neutralize brassiness."
P.S. Kimble suggests scheduling an appointment every 2-3 months to help maintain your hair's health and color!
3. Caramel Balayage
Jasmine Williams
If you're thinking about getting a color service but are afraid to take the leap, Shore and Ibarra have the best words of encouragement for you! One thing they all agree on is taking baby steps. Shore says, "The best advice I can offer is to start small — consider adding pops of color with balayage or lowlights. This is a great way to test the waters without making a drastic change to your look."
Caramel balayage is always my go-to shade when I want a little change during this time because it's captures the essence of fall and winter beautifully. It also seems to add an extra glow because of how the the balayage is layered.
"I often suggest a gloss treatment or subtle highlights as a way to ease into change — it adds dimension without being too drastic. You can also try Overtones Color Depositing Treatment Masks or clip-in extensions to experiment with different shades," suggests Ibarra. Mainly, he doesn't want you to overthink it. "The most important thing is to have fun with it! Hair color isn’t permanent, and it’s such a great way to express yourself and explore new sides of your style."
4. Cashmere Blonde
Theo Wargo/Getty Images
What about blonde you ask? It's not impossible! "Interestingly enough, there are some blonde tones that work well on brown skin as well but it depends on which tone of blonde. I recommend tones that are warmer and not too brassy. Think neutral tones," Kimble expounds.
You can also try the blonde hair color Gigi wore during Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. Shore, "This time we went with a cashmere blonde for Gigi Hadid, which combines lowlights and glosses with strategically placed pops of color to enhance and highlight her natural tones," he says.
Based on his experience, he's noticed a trend among the other VS models. He says, "Alongside cashmere blonde, I’m noticing a shift towards more natural, tone-on-tone colors across all shades. Many of the Victoria’s Secret models are opting for less contrasting, more muted yet dimensional colors."
5. Gorgeous Copper
Celebrity hairstylist David Stanwell has managed to capture copper hair in all of its glory. Like Ibarra said earlier, this is one of those winter hair colors that the sun will love bouncing off of.
Both Ibarra and Kimble like to take a collaborative approach when servicing clients which makes appointments more enjoyable IMO. "It’s really a co-creation process. I start by understanding the client’s lifestyle, personality, and desired maintenance level — because hair color should enhance their life, not complicate it," says Ibarra.
Kimble says something similar in that she feels "choosing the right shade is all about enhancing natural beauty." She takes into consideration a client's skin tone and eye color to help figure out the perfect color that will "bring out those unique features." Without hesitating, she gave the perfect illustration. "For example, a subtle honey blonde like Nice 'n' Easy 8G Medium Golden Blonde can really brighten up warmer skin tones!"
Ibarra has a similar process in that he likes to look at clients' "skin undertones and natural hair color to identify shades that complement them." He also says, "I always encourage clients to bring inspiration photos, which helps us align on a vision. My goal is to help them leave feeling confident and like the best version of themselves."
6. Black
Like red lipstick or an acne-friendly foundation, winter hair colors aren't going to look the same on everyone. This is especially true if you have brown skin. Kimble says, "Black, chocolate browns, wine tone colors in the burgundy family and auburn all look great on brown skin."
IMO, you can never go wrong with this color because it looks amazing on everyone. Look at how well it complements Keke Palmer's gorgeous brown skin!
7. Silver Tones
Haley Sprankle
Kimble says that you can always try silver if you're not afraid and even offered shed light on the different dye processes that can used to achieve it. "Non-permanent is temporary because you wash it and it fades quicker. However, semi-permanent has a little bit of peroxide in it so delivers a deeper color deposit," she says. But, there's something you should know about semi-permanent. Kimble says "You can only deposit color" with it, but "you cannot lift."
If you want something that has an even lower chance of fading, you'll want to consider a permanent color. Kimble says, "...the color stays — reds and blondes fade, but they won't come off — and you can lift with them."
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
