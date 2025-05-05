The 8 Best TV Shows To Watch On Netflix This Month

The end of all our favorite shows is fast approaching — Andor, The Last of Us, and Grey's Anatomy — but don't worry because there are plenty of new Netflix shows coming to the streamer this month. And no matter what kind of TV you love, there's something you'll want to binge watch.

Here are the best new shows coming to Netflix in May 2025.

1. The Four Seasons — Stream on Netflix now Netflix The Four Seasons sees a group of coupled-up friends decide to take a vacation together once a quarter. But things get complicated when one of the couples decides to break up. The Four Seasons stars Tina Fey, Will Forte, Steve Carell, Kerri Kenney-Silver, Colman Domingo, Marco Calvani, Alan Alda, Ashyln Maddox, Julia Lester, Jacob Buckenmyer, Taylor Ortega, Toby Edward Huss, Tommy Do, Simone Recasner, Chloe Troast, Cole Tristan Murphy, and Jack Gore.

2. Forever — Stream on Netflix May 8, 2025 Netflix This Judy Blume adaptation follows Keisha and Justin as they fall for each other, and have to figure out what their individual futures look like. Forever stars Love Simone, Michael Cooper, Jr., Karen Pittman, Wood Harris, Xosha Roquemore, Marvin Lawrence Winans III, Barry Shabaka Henley, Ali Gallo, Niles Fitch, Paigion Walker, and E'myri Crutchfield.

3. The Royals — Stream on Netflix May 9, 2025 Netflix This rom-com series follows hedonistic prince Aviraaj Singh and type-A Sophia Kanmani Shekhar, who come together to save the royal family from their financial problems and save Sophia's startup from ruin. "Sparks and insults fly," according to the official synopsis and I am tuning in. The Royals stars Zeenat Aman, Nora Fatehi, Sakshi Tanwar, Bhumi Pednekar, Ishaan Khatter, and Vihaan Samat.

4. Sneaky Links — Stream on Netflix May 21, 2025 Netflix When six single arrive at a motel in search of true love, they realize their hookups are there too. Now everyone must decide if they want to deepen their connections or start over. Sneaky Links is hosted by Chloe Veitch.

5. Tyler Perry's She The People — Stream on Netflix May 22, 2025 Calvin Ashford/Netflix Antoinette Dunkerson successfully became Lieutenant Governor, but the celebration becomes more complicated when life in the public eye — and work with a sexist governor — becomes her reality. She The People stars Terri J. Vaughn, Jade Novah, Drew Olivia Tillman, Tré Boyd, Dyon Brooks, and Jo Marie Payton.

6. Sirens — Stream on Netflix May 22, 2025 Netflix White Lotus darling Meghann Fahy is back, and in Sirens, her character Devon is out to rescue her little sister Simone from Simone's very strange boss Michaela. But Michaela is a much tougher opponent than Devon expected. Sirens stars Meghann Fahy, Julianne Moore, Milly Alcock, Kevin Bacon, Glenn Howerton, Bill Camp, Felix Solis, Josh Segarra, Trevor Salter, Britne Oldford, Lauren Weedman, Jenn Lyon, Erin Neufer, and Emily Borromeo.

7. Big Mouth season 8 — Stream on Netflix May 23, 2025 Netflix Big Mouth is back for one final season and now that the teens are high schoolers, they're dealing with everything from driving to sex as they figure out the future. Big Mouth season 8 stars Nick Kroll, John Mulaney, Jessi Klein, Jason Mantzoukas, Jenny Slate, Fred Armisen, Maya Rudolph, Jordan Peele, and Ayo Edebiri.

8. Dept. Q — Stream on Netflix May 29, 2025 Netflix Cop Carl Morck gets sent to the basement's Department Q cold case unit after a tragedy. But when an old case begins to come back into view, Carl finds himself building a team of everyone the police force discarded. Dept. Q stars Matthew Goode, Chloe Pirrie, Alexej Manvelov, Kelly Macdonald, and Leah Byrne.

