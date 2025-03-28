The Top 10 Most-Watched Netflix Shows To Watch This Weekend

Netflix's March shows brought us ton of incredible titles like The Residence and With Love, Meghan, but those are only two of the buzzy series you can watch right now. Audiences can't get enough of these top Netflix shows — and they make for the perfect weekend watch. Stop scrolling and start enjoying!

Here are the top Netflix shows on March 28, including Adolescence and The Residence.

1. Adolescence Netflix In this Netflix show, 13-year-old Jamie Miller is arrested when a girl at his school winds up dead. But the most shocking part for a lot of viewers? Each episode is done in one shot. Adolescence stars Owen Cooper, Stephen Graham, Ashley Walters, and Erin Doherty.

2. ​The Residence Eerin Simkin/Netflix Coming in at number 2 is The Residence, which is a wacky whodunnit that takes place during a White House state dinner. Viewers are saying it gave them the same thrill as Knives Out, which is a VERY high recommendation in my book. The Residence stars Uzo Aduba, Randall Park, Giancarlo Esposito, Edwina Findley, Molly Griggs, Jason Lee, Ken Marino, Al Mitchell, Dan Perrault, Bronson Pinchot, Julieth Restrepo, Mel Rodriguez, Susan Kelechi Watson, Isiah Whitlock Jr., and Mary Wiseman.

3. ​Million Dollar Secret Netflix Top Netflix show Million Dollar Secret is a reality competition that brings 12 strangers to a lakeside estate. One of the 12 will receive $1 million upon arrival, and they get to keep it as long as no one discovers who's got the cash. Million Dollar Secret is hosted by Peter Serafinowicz.

4. ​Harlan Coben's Caught Berna Rode/Netflix Harlan Coben's Caught follows Ema Garay, an Argentinian journalist that exposes criminals who get away with their crimes. And her newfound friendship with Leo Mercer gets upended when he becomes the prime suspect in her latest investigation. Harlan Coben's Caught stars Soledad Villamil, Juan Minujín, and Alberto Ammann.

5. ​Gold & Greed: The Hunt For Fenn's Treasure Netflix This docuseries revolves around a treasure supposedly hidden in the mountains outside of Santa Fe — and the poem that holds the key to their location. And one community of treasure hunters are determined to find the truth. Gold & Greed: The Hunt For Fenn's Treasure is a top Netflix show right now.

6. ​Survival of the Thickest season 2 Netflix Survival of the Thickest season 2 is finally here — and it's already a top Netflix show! Mavis is juggling her life, her styling business, and her new singleness, and she's doing it with the people she loves. Survival of the Thickest stars Michelle Buteau, Tone Bell, and Christine Horn.

7. ​Chelsea Handler: The Feeling Jocelyn Prescod/Netflix Chelsea Handler is exploring it all in this Netflix comedy special: unusual encounters, her first adventures in business, and even her own birth. Chelsea Handler: The Feeling is hosted by Chelsea Handler.

8. ​Temptation Island Netflix Four couples are walking onto an island in this top Netflix show, and a group of singles awaits them. How many couples are going to walk back out? You'll have to watch and see. The original Temptation Island couples include Alexa and Lino, Shanté and Brion, Tyler and Tayler, and Ashley and Grant.

9. ​Weak Hero Netflix Intelligent Yeon Shi-eun is much more than just a student. And thanks to his mind and his tools, he's able to fight against the violence closing in around him. Weak Hero stars Park Ji-hoon, Choi Hyun-wook, and Hong Kyung.

10. Running Point Netflix It's not too late to watch this Netflix show, which follows Isla on her journey as the new President of the Los Angeles Waves basketball team. It's funny! It's heartfelt! It's worth a watch! Running Point stars Kate Hudson, Brenda Song, Drew Tarver, Scott MacArthur, Fabrizio Guido, Toby Sandeman, Chet Hanks, Max Greenfield, Keyla Monterroso Mejia, Roberto Sanchez, Uche Agada, and Dane DiLiegro.

