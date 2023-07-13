How The New Adobe Express Will Jumpstart Your Creativity
AI is shaking up the creativeworld with its ability to deliver faster, more efficient results than ever before. AI-driven tools offer unprecedented power to create stunning visuals, generate captivating music, and conjure clever copy in a fraction of the time it would take a human — but with no lack of creativity.
It's like getting a turbo boost for your imagination! The spirit of this crystallized for me when I dug intoAdobe Express's new generative AI technology. As I tinkered with the tools, I had the opportunity to meet with Mallory Shoemaker, Content Strategist at Adobe, to provide context on the revolutionary tech they've recently released.
"Adobe Express is geared towards making content easy and fast to create, and best of all it’s accessible to anyone no matter their experience with design or skillset," said Shoemaker. For someone like me, who is obsessed with the intricacies of design but isn't formally trained in the practice or techniques, the ease and access of the platform are particularly compelling. So when I got wind of all the new functionalities that were recently introduced, I was excited to put them to the test, with Mallory as my trusted guide. Read on to learn how you can maximize the new integrations:
Create custom content that is on brand.
Photo by Sincerely Media / Unsplash
"Adobe Express allows you to create and save your own brand fonts and color schemes – and even import existing branding assets into your library. Saving your brand assets into your library allows you to consistently express your brand across all assets you create," said Shoemaker. I love the idea of having my "brand identity kit" built in, making it easy to create assets that are ownable, and look and feel like me.
Generate jaw-dropping visuals from scratch.
Photo by Arnel Hasanovic / Unsplash
"The new Text-to-Image and Text Effects capabilities will take the hard part out of content creation!" said Shoemaker. "Whatever image or effect you're thinking of, these tools will help generate your idea from just a description. You can input feedback as you go to make sure you’re getting exactly what you want for your content!" I'm a visual person, so I was particularly curious about (and impressed by!) the possibilities on the imagery front. Using the text-to-image functionality, you can choose between different content types, allowing you to opt for stylizing your images as photos, graphics, or art.
Seamlessly share your creations with your network.
Photo by Paige Cody / Unsplash
"The new version of Adobe Express includes an all-in-one editor that’s perfect for making and sharing content to your socials like Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and Pinterest. Anyone can now make and post engaging content, videos, images, and more with just a few clicks," said Shoemaker. I could see how this would be especially useful for content creators and business owners looking to design beautiful content quickly (and share it just as easily with their communities across multiple social channels).
Collaborate with others while you're bringing your content to life.
"Adobe Express makes real-time collaboration seamless so working with a team or group project is easier than ever. Users can invite other Express users (as many as you’d like) to edit a project and leave comments live within the project – adding speed and efficiency to the creation process," said Shoemaker. With this feature, you can work with others in real time, so there's no more waiting for someone to finish up their part of a project before you. Teams can collaborate and easily share feedback throughout the content creation process, making it easier to work with others with continuity, cohesion, and efficiency.
As AI continues to bridge the gap between creatives and technology, Adobe Express is proving to be an invaluable tool for content creators. With its user-friendly features, real-time collaboration capabilities, and automated design options, all you need now is some creativity and a few clicks to bring your vision to life!
How do you use AI in your life? Let us know in the comments!
Header image via The Lazy Artist Gallery/Pexels
Director, Marketing + Partnerships / Journalist at Brit + Co