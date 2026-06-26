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Excited For 'Ransom Canyon' Season 2? Here Are 7 Western Romance Shows to Binge Watch Right Now

western romance shows like ransom canyon
Netflix
Chloe Williams​
By Chloe Williams​Jun 26, 2026
Chloe Williams​
Entertainment Editor

Chloe Williams is B+C’s Entertainment Editor, Celebrity Interviewer, and On-Air Host with over 8 years of experience in the media space. Her interviews have amassed millions of views, and have been referenced in Vanity Fair, Deadline, and People. Whether she’s analyzing costumes, writing a movie review, or laughing with the hottest A-listers, she loves exploring themes of hope, restoration, and beauty. Chloe received a degree in American Southern Studies and Creative Writing from The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and currently lives in New York City with an alarming amount of notebooks. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and TikTok and @popculturechlo on Twitter!

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Ransom Canyon finally returns on July 23 with more sweeping romance, cowboy hats, and gorgeous scenery. But that means we still have about a month until we can press play. Good thing there are so many Western romance shows to hold us over! Whether you love a YA love triangle, family dramas with a little bit of romance, or a period piece, there's something for you.

Here are the best 7 Western romance shows you can watch while you wait for Ransom Canyon season 2 to drop on Netflix.

Dr. Quinn Medicine Woman — Watch on Pluto TV

Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman

CBS

As far as I'm concerned, this is the blueprint for Western romance shows! Dr. Mike (Jane Seymour) moves out West from Boston to be a doctor in a small town...and then realizes the town only hired her because they thought she was a man. This series is compelling, romantic, and so, so good.

My Life With the Walter Boys — Watch on Netflix

My Life With the Walter Boys nikki Rodriguez and noah lalonde

Netflix

When Jackie (Nikki Rodriguez) loses her family, she has to move from New York to the Walter farm. And in the middle of trying to survive high school and deal with her grief, she also finds herself in a love triangle with brothers Cole (Noah LaLonde) and Alex (Ashby Gentry).

Dutton Ranch — Watch on Paramount+

dutton ranch beth rip yellowstone spinoff

Paramount+

This Yellowstone spinoff follows one of the show's central couples (Beth and Rip, played by Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser) as they move to Texas to start a brand new empire.

1923 — Watch on Paramount+

1923 season 2 paramount+

Emerson Miller/Paramount+

And we can't talk about Yellowstone spinoffs without talking about 1923, especially since Spencer (Brandon Sklenar) and Alex (Julia Schlaepfer) is a fan-favorite relationship.

When Calls the Heart — Watch on Hallmark+

when calls the heart elizabeth and nathan

Hallmark Media

Another great Western romance show to watch is When Calls the Heart, which follows Elizabeth (Erin Krakow) as she moves from the big city to teach in Coal Valley. Lots of adventure — and romance, duh — wait for her.

Hope Valley: 1874 — Watch on Hallmark+

hope valley 1974 trailer when calls the heart prequel

Hallmark+

And if you love One Tree Hill and When Calls the Heart, then you definitely want to tune into Hope Valley, which stars Bethany Joy Lenz! The show is all about family and following your dreams, both of which I love.

When Hope Calls — Watch on Hallmark+

when hope calls season 2

Hallmark Media

While Elizabeth is a teacher, this When Calls the Heart spinoff follows a pair of sisters (Morgan Kohan and Jocelyn Hudon) who are separated as kids. When they reunite as adults, they decide to open an orphanage together. My heart is bursting.

Follow Brit + Co on Facebook for more TV recommendations and the best Western romance shows!

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