OMG, Starbucks’ Cold Foam Is Free For The Next 5 Days – How To Get The Deal

As a sweet coffee-loving gal, I know how tempting adding cold foam to your drink can be. That extra price, though? Not so tempting. That’s why I’m absolutely elated to report that Starbucks is offering free cold foam customizations to iced beverages for the next five days.

The chain is also debuting a brand-new cold foam flavor based on one of my favorite Starbucksespresso drinks – you won’t want to miss it!

Read on for how to get free Starbucks cold foam this week!

Starbucks Starting May 7, Starbucks rewards members in the U.S. and Canada can add cold foam to any iced drink for free. The deal is available via a coupon in the Starbucks app, where you can easily apply it to mobile orders. If you’re planning on swinging by the drive-thru or stopping inside a participating cafe, all you have to do is tell your barista you want to apply the in-app coupon. And voila, free cold foam!

Starbucks Starbucks currently offers 8 different cold foams on their menu (including seasonal flavors like lavender and cherry that launched this spring), but one more will join the lineup starting May 7: Brown Sugar! I imagine this new flavor will hit the same sweet notes that their Brown Sugar Shaken Espresso offers. I can’t wait to pair it with an iced chai!

Starbucks Starbucks’ other cold foam flavors include: Chocolate, vanilla, matcha, pistachio, salted caramel, and strawberry. Some combinations I really enjoy? Pistachio cold foam on an iced matcha, chocolate cold foam on an iced chai, and strawberry cold foam on an iced mocha. Yummm.

Starbucks It’s important to note that this free cold foam deal is only available at participating Starbucks stores and that product availability may vary by location. The coupon is valid for one cold foam customization per qualifying beverage and Starbucks rewards members are limited to a maximum of 50 redemptions while the deal is running.

Subscribe to our newsletter for more Starbucks news + food deals!