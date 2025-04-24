I've found that with each decade of adulthood, my home style evolves — what started as an IKEA-filled apartment in my 20s turned into West Elm aesthetic in my 30s. Now, with a kiddo in tow, I'm leaning into heirloom-quality pieces that are sustainably made and designed to last for generations. Yes, they can be a bigger investment upfront, but I genuinely believe that better quality is better for the planet and your wallet over time. Arhaus is one of those rare home brands that consistently delivers on both style and substance — and right now, their spring sale is the perfect excuse to upgrade.

Here are 10 elevated home decor pieces I’m eyeing from the Arhaus sale.

Arhaus Kipton Two-Piece Sectional I’m on the hunt for my first sectional, and this one — crafted in North Carolina — is checking all the right boxes. Upholstered in sustainably certified Crypton® Home Performance Fabric, it’s soft, durable, and incredibly easy to clean. Designed to resist stains, odors, and moisture, it’s the kind of low-key luxury my pet- and kid-filled home needs. Bonus: it comes in nine fabric options.

Arhaus Oakleigh Bar Cabinet Living in California’s wine country practically demands a sophisticated bar cabinet. I love the color of this one crafted from solid poplar wood and finished with elegant brass hardware. Inside, find thoughtfully designed storage for stemware and bottles — perfect for entertaining or just enjoying a glass at home.

Arhaus Lenny Swivel Chair These velvet swivel chairs blend retro charm with everyday function — playful, plush, and perfect for lounging in style.

Arhaus Alwyn Lacquer Stool This versatile stool adds a stunning pop of color to any décor.

Arhaus Kensington Round Dining Table I’ve always had a soft spot for round dining tables — their shape naturally invites conversation, no awkward head-turning required. This one is crafted from solid Finnish pine and topped with your choice of Carrara marble, bluestone, or a mix of solid oak and oak veneer.

Arhaus Willow Cabinet This oak cabinet is a stylish multitasker — perfect for storing everything from dinnerware to books to kid clutter.

Arhaus Mariel Bed Scalloped bed frames are having a major moment, and this one is sustainably made, ultra-durable, and stain-resistant — yet irresistibly soft to the touch.

Arhaus Malina Vanity Mirror Don’t miss the decor deals too — like this brass-framed vanity mirror, a chic accent for your bathroom console, desk or dresser.

Arhaus Round Entry Basket I'm a big basket person and this handwoven one made from natural seagrass is a go-to for stylish, catch-all storage — think blankets, toys, books, and anything else that needs a home.

Arhaus Asher Hand-Knotted Rug Budget win! This gorgeous New Zealand wool rug brings that luxe comfort to your space — your feet will thank you.

Subscribe to our newsletter to shop home decor favorites for any budget!

Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.