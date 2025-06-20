Sometimes you just need a break from drinking. Whatever your reasons are, you don’t have to settle for a simple Shirley Temple – you can actually craft some amazingly intricate mocktails using non-alcoholic spirits. As sober, sober-curious, and ‘dry’ lifestyles trend upwards, these are the best non-alcoholic spirits to try so you can still enjoy a yummy little drink. Shake ‘em up into some summer mocktails or just add a splash to your go-to soda; either way, you won’t taste the difference.

Scroll on for 6 tasty non-alcoholic spirits to try this summer!

Ritual Zero Proof Ritual Zero Proof Non-Alcoholic Tequila Alternative This tequila alternative is perfect for NA margaritas, just in time for summer! It has a nice bite to it, thanks to the notes of blue agave, green pepper, and rock salt. This non-alcoholic spirit is especially nice since it's zero calories and has less than one gram of sugar per serving.

Ghia Ghia Original Apéritif Ghia's Original Apéritif is impressively nuanced when it comes to flavor, so you can really mix up anything with it and it'll taste phenomenal. With hints of yuzu and florals, its flavor is described as "bright and bitter" – just like an alcoholic counterpart would taste. It's especially yummy paired with kombucha to bring out its fruiter side.

The Zero Proof Lyre's Pink London Spirit Non-Alcoholic Gin This NA gin is so sophisticated, you won't even realize that the alcohol is missing. Aside from notes of gin's signature juniper, it's packed with plenty of rosehip, red currant, cherry, raspberry, and strawberry for summer sippin'.

Seedlip Seedlip Garden 108 With an undeniably botanical and herby finish, this fresh spirit (sans alcohol, of course) embraces rosemary, thyme, and spearmint to round things out. You can craft everything from highballs to sours using it for a delectable glass that won't bring on a dreaded hangover.

Cann Cann Spritz If you're THC-friendly, you're going to adore this spritz. Similar to Aperol, it's full of citrusy goodness, and just enough bitterness to make it feel elevated. The bottle includes around 60 milligrams of THC, rounding out to 17 servings with 3.5 milligrams of THC. Just stir it into some flavored sparkling water or kombucha, and you're ready to go! This small dosage is truly perfect for days off or hours spent by the pool.

The Zero Proof Tenneyson Black Ginger Non-Alcoholic Spirit This "spicy and robust" non-alcoholic spirit is described as "ginger-forward" with added notes of dandelion, lemon balm, bergamot, Yerba Mate, grape seed, and gentian root. It goes great in NA whiskey and rum mocktails, coffee drinks, or even in blended sips made with frozen fruit!

