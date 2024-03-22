3 Refreshing Shirley Temple Recipes For Your Non-Alcoholic Mocktail Cravings
Mocktails are having a serious moment right now and we can't say that we're mad about it! From the ~buzz~ Blake Lively's brand Betty Buzz has created around non-alcoholic options to Sydney Sweeney spilling on her love for Shirley Temple recipes, this trend is definitely here to stay! Having options with your drinks is super important, especially if you want to cater to your friends or loved ones who are trying to find non-alcoholic alternatives.
Shirley Temples have been the non-alcoholic beverage of choice for decades, and we've put the best recipes to the test to see which variations we love. We also included some history about the Shirley Temple you probably didn't know *and* the celebs that claim it to be their favorite drink! We predict it'll be the ultimate summer drink to share with friends and family during a nice sunny afternoon. Keep reading to see all about Shirley Temples!
What was in the original Shirley Temple drink?
Image via Jill Burrow/Pexels
The original Shirley Temple drink supposedly had orange juice, ginger ale, and grenadine syrup in it. Today, you can make it with grenadine, cherries, and lemon lime soda! Feeling spicy? Swap the soda for traditional cola and you have a Mickey Rooney!
Why is it called a Shirley Temple drink?
Image via Hulton Archive/Getty Images
Obviously the name Shirley Temple comes from the iconic child actress who made waves in 1930s Hollywood. But then that begs the question, how did Shirley Temple get a drink named after her? There are many theories and rumors regarding this but reportedly, Shirley was out to dinner with her parents when it happened. Apparently she saw her parents drinking an old fashioned and began to get upset because she wanted a drink of her own. So to oblige her, the bartender concocted this drink for her to make her feel better so she could have something to drink as well. And voilà! It became her staple drink.
Why should I make a Shirley Temple recipe?
Image via Nitin Sharma/Pexels
There are plenty of reasons to make these Shirley Temple recipes! Some people are sober and still want to have something to drink when they're out with friends, while others simply don't like the taste, are underage or pregnant, or want to use mocktails as an alternative to alcohol. So whether you're any of those or anywhere in between, mocktails are a way to cap off your day with a fun drink.
Which celebrities like Shirley Temples?
Image via Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Sydney Sweeney is just one celebrity who loves to make Shirley Temples! She told us during her Bai launch event in NYC that the sweet flavor combo inspired her new drink, and that she prefers that mocktail over all other drinks. So now we know it's got the cool-girl stamp of approval!
Shirley Temples are a favorite amongst celebrities because it's non-alcoholic. It provides a great option for those wanting to stay sober and keep away from alcohol or just simply avoid the headache alcohol can bring the next day. So, the Shirley Temple is a fan-favorite because it keeps the sweet and refreshing aspect of having a drink without the harsh headache.
3 Delicious Shirley Temples Recipes To Make This Weekend
Image via Culinary Hill
Classic Shirley Temple
Who else remembers ordering these religiously as a kid? I know I did! And they're super easy to make so keep reading for the classic recipe!
First, all you need to do is just fill your glass with ice. Then you can go in and add 1 ounce of grenadine for some flavor. Then simply top it with soda (we prefer sprite). Lastly, garnish with some cherries and you have the perfect throwback drink. You can't beat a classic! For a twist you can even switch out your sprite for coca cola. Yum! (via Culinary Hill)
Image via Rodion Kutsaiev/Unsplash
Shirley Temple with a Twist
While Shirley Temples are completely fine on their own, you can also add some extras to make it even more tasty! We'd recommend making it as normal (with the recipe above), then simply add a splash of orange juice. If you want to make things extra fun you can even add a dollop of whipped cream on top. This drink makes for the ultimate hosting item that everyone will want to sip! Pour into nice glasses, add cute straws, and there you go! The cutest non-alcoholic beverage choice.
Image via Edward Howell/Unsplash
Dirty Shirley
This is one of our favorite takes on the classic Shirley Temple and we must say it is *buzzworthy.* Like we said before, you can just go in with your typical Shirley Temple recipe, but with this one we want to add in some alcohol for any of us choosing to drink. So make your drink as normal, then top it off with some vodka (or alcohol of choice). Add some rosemary as a garnish for a little extra flavor and pizzazz. We think it could be great to incorporate both this Shirley Temple recipe and a non-alcoholic one at a party so even your underage peeps can sip on a mocktail.
