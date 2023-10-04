Would You Try This Non-Alcoholic Olive Oil Martini From Aura Bora And Graza?
Creative Assistant, Meredith Holser, is B+C's resident food writer, photographer, and TikTok taker. Meredith writes about a range of topics for B+C, but she's adopted food writing in all its many facets for the last year. You can see her work published in Do214, Advocate Magazine, WFAA, and North Texas Daily. Meredith's passion for photography began after sneaking her mom's iPhone to take pictures of flowers on vacation, eventually evolving from a passion to a professional career. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.
If you were intrigued — or equally disgusted by — the Starbucks Oleato drink, you might be even more interested in this unique collaboration between Aura Bora and Graza (AKA one of the best olive oil brands). Together, the two crafted an olive oil-infused, non-alcoholic martini, and I got to sip it for a fun lil’ taste test.
It’s not every day that you come by a zero-proof martini, especially one that *also* has olive oil in it – this unconventional canned combo caught my attention before I even got my hands on it.
Aura Bora CEO Paul Voge noted that one intention for theAura Bora x Graza Olive Oil Martini was to reach a wider group of consumers that might not be into the whole alcohol thing from time to time (me, TBH).
“Our goal was, how can we make a very light martini that obviously has no alcohol, that you might think, 'I can have two or three of these over the course of the evening, no problem,’” Paul told me. “We hate the word mocktail — it just feels mean. It feels like patting someone on the head and saying, 'Oh, you're not gonna have alcohol,' and whether the person is fully sober or just drinking less, that doesn't feel good.”
This thoughtful insight on non-alcoholic drinkculture resonated deeply with me, sparking even more excitement to finally try a swig — and embark on my Sober October journey with confidence.
Before taste testing, I took Paul’s note that the martini “is just as normal and interesting and nuanced as having something with alcohol” to heart.
As I poured the contents of the can over ice (per Paul’s lovely recommendation), I prepared my taste buds for the martini’s main notes of yuzu, juniper oil, and natural vermouth flavor. The drink emitted a very botanical scent at the start, which was a pleasure to experience before taking the first sip.
The first thing I noticed about the flavor was its strong impression of citrus — an immediate light and delightful welcome to the drink! I was initially skeptical about the vermouth notes, too, just because they can often be quite overwhelming in a regular martini, but it wasn't distracting at all.
There was that bolder, more nuanced taste in the drink, and I think without it, the can could potentially not be labeled as a martini. I determined that the vermouth flavoring was what really rounded out the bev — and I loved it.
Each sip I took was unbelievably smooth — per the olive oil, methinks — but honestly, I wish I could have tasted more of it! The depth, flavor, and texture olive oil brings to not only main courses but to drinks as well is super excited by.
“I consume Graza like a beverage because I just love their olive oil so much it might as well just be a straw in that bottle,” Paul said. I'd *love* to top my next glass off with some of Graza’s Drizzle olive oil just to see what would happen!
The well-rounded taste gets a 10/10 from me. Sipping experience aside, the packaging is just darling and I’m happy that this inclusive (yet elevated) option exists for nights I really dread drinking.
Would you try the Aura Bora x Graza Olive Oil Martini?
