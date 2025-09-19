As much as we all love a good pumpkin spice moment, there comes a point in the season when the constant stream of pumpkin-flavored everything starts to feel a little… repetitive. Luckily, fall has so much more to offer in the snack department, from cozy apple-cinnamon bites to rich maple treats (and even a few savory surprises)!

If you’re ready to mix it up, these 8 fall snacks will satisfy your cravings without a single pumpkin in sight.

Amazon Bobo's Maple Pecan Oatmeal Bars Packed with notes of maple and pecan, these healthy oat bars taste just like a piece of pecan pie without entirely overloading you on sugar.

Target Actual Veggies Sweet Potato Super Fries We think sweet potatoes are a fantastic fit for fall, and the fact that we can enjoy them in the form of these hearty bake-and-eat fries is just wonderful. They're actually also made with carrots and chickpeas, too, for a boost in nutrition.

Kailo Kailo Oatmeal Chai Protien Bars With oats, chai spices, and sweet dates, these filling bars pack in 14 grams of plant-based protein and fall flavors. They're going to be great for your on-the-go moments this season.

Marin French Cheese Co. Marin French Cheese Co. Petite Boo Brie Halloween is slowly approaching, so you might as well get your spooky snack spread sorted out before the big day hits! Available on September 26, these bite-size pieces of triple crème brie cheese each house a unique orange-and-black paste beneath the rind for a chilling (but oh-so tasty) feel.

Hu Hu Organic Hazelnut Butter Dark Chocolate Bites These individually-wrapped dark chocolate bites are so dang good for fall, and there's no pumpkin included! Just pure hazelnut butter flavor and the perfect amount of sweetness.

@wholefoodshype Whole Foods Apple Brown Butter Cookies Whole Foods' bakery always pops off every fall, but not everything they whip up is pumpkin-centric! These fresh apple and brown butter-flavored cookies look like the ideal treat to add to your cart this season.

Sprouts Sprouts Herb Stuffing Kettle Potato Chips To really lean into the festive fall vibes, why not select a snack that takes after only the best Thanksgiving side dish, stuffing?

Trader Joe's Trader Joe's Honeycrisp Apple Granola Breakfast just got so much tastier with this apple granola from Trader Joe's. It'll be perfect for topping off yogurt bowls or smoothies packed with fall-forward ingredients!

