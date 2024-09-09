15 Easy Fall Snacks To Make For Workday Munchies
As fall sets in, there are all sorts of ways to work the seasonal feels into your life, from your closet to home decor. My personal favorite way to usher in autumn is through food – think pumpkin everythingeverything. If you're also looking to fall-ify your cuisine this season, these easy fall snacks will certainly keep you energized and feeling festive! The best part is that these simple snacks are perfect for breaking up the workday with a little seasonal indulgence that’s both delicious and nourishing. Check out these 15 easy fall snacks and fall-inspired treats to liven up your week!
Sarah Anderson
No-Bake Apple Pie Bites
These tiny sweet treats are packed with fresh apple pieces that make them both delicious and nutritious. You'll get all the fall feels in a single bite since they're crafted diligently with cinnamon, vanilla, honey, and nutmeg. (via Sarah Anderson for Brit + Co)
Midjourney
Fig Jam
This homemade fig jam works well on a mid-workday snack plate. Load your dish up with crackers, nuts, and cheese, then use this sweet spread to complement the salty notes! (via Brit + Co)
Brit + Co
Double Chocolate Banana Pumpkin Bread
There's nothing like a sweet treat to alleviate the stress of the work week. This loaf will last you all week long, supplying a hefty balance of pumpkin and chocolate that pairs extremely well with a cup of coffee. (via Brit + Co)
StableDiffusion
Easy Spinach Artichoke Dip
This easy dip tastes like pure heaven. It's cheesy and creamy, but still loaded with veggies to make you feel like you're snackin' on something healthy. (via Brit + Co)
Brit + Co
Ham & Cheese Rolled-Up Sandwich Bites
These 5-ingredient sandwich roll-ups stand strong for a midday snack option or even an easy lunch! Cheddar and ham are a match made in heaven, and these bites will definitely satisfy and fill you up when you're starving. (via Brit + Co)
Meredith Holser
Chai Sugar Cookies
Prep a big batch of these Taylor Swift-approved sugar cookies so you have a boost of energy (and yumminess) on-hand. The chai icing is non-negotiable! (via Brit + Co)
StableDiffusion
Pimento Cheese Spread
Another great snack spread option, this hearty homemade pimento cheese makes a tasty dip for chips or crackers, or as a satisfying schmear on workweek sandwiches! (via Brit + Co)
The Real Food Dietitians
No-Bake Pumpkin Protein Balls
Any recipe that doesn't require an oven is a winner in our book. These protein balls are crafted with pumpkin and plenty of chocolate chips for a quick dose of sweetness! (via The Real Food Dietitians)
Crowded Kitchen
Honey Roasted Cashews
Cashews are the best nut of them all, plus they're super healthy! If you're craving a salty, yet sweet snack, prep a large amount of these roasted nuts and keep 'em in a bowl for accessible midday snacking! (via Crowded Kitchen)
Earthly Provisions
Vegan Rice Krispie Treats
Rice Krispie treats will never not be good. This vegan iteration tastes just like the OG! (via Earthly Provisions)
Completely Delicious
Grilled Parmesan Zucchini
If you want something filling and have a quick minute to fire up the oven, grilling some zucchini pieces with Parmesan cheese and seasonings makes a comforting bite. (via Completely Delicious)
The Edgy Veg
Vegan Caramel Apple Smoothie
This apple-y smoothie takes on flavors of apple, banana, and dates, which bring a caramel vibe to each and every sip. (via The Edgy Veg)
Hello Little Home
Garlic Pumpkin Seeds
'Tis the season for roasted pumpkin seeds! You can use any sort of seasonings for your seeds, though fresh garlic is the most aromatic and flavorful. (via Hello Little Home)
Kathryn's Kitchen
Turkey Cheddar Roll-Ups
These roll-ups come together super quickly, and the best part is you can meal prep some pieces to snack on throughout the week when you just need something savory. (via Kathryn's Kitchen)
The First Mess
Vegan Jalapeño Popper Dip
Spicy and creamy, this vegan dip is the ultimate snack to enjoy with some crackers and chips ahead of lunchtime. (via The First Mess)
