Trader Joe’s Just Dropped So Many Fall Snacks – 14 Totally Worth Buying
Fall has officially arrived at Trader Joe’s, bringing all the best seasonal snacks with it! From decadentsweets to more savory choices, this year’s fall fare is just too good. There are some returning fall favorites when it comes to Trader Joe’s fall snacks, but there are also plenty of new picks in stores right now. Scroll on for the 14 best Trader Joe’s fall snacks you need to stock up on this season!
Trader Joe's
Pumpkin & Spice Snickerdoodle Cookie Mix
Of course, it wouldn't be fall at Trader Joe's without some solid pumpkin snacks! All this pre-made cookie mix requires is a stick of butter, an egg, and a tablespoon of cold milk to create some delicious chewy-in-the-center, crisp-at-the-edges sweets!
Trader Joe's
Savory Squash Pastry Bites
Pivoting from pumpkin to squash, these savory pastry bites would make an exceptional party snack! Each piece is loaded with pumpkin, butternut squash, mascarpone, ricotta, feta, and Parmesan cheeses, then finished off with a few chopped chives. They bake in the oven for only 12 minutes so you can quickly get to snackin'.
Trader Joe's
Butternut Squash Mac & Cheese
This ooey-gooey frozen mac gets the autumnal treatment with gouda, cheddar, and Parmesan cheeses and a cozy lineup of fall spices like sage, nutmeg, and thyme. It's ideal for an easy weeknight lunch or side dish at dinnertime.
Trader Joe's
Pumpkin Loaf
If you, like me, are a total fiend for Starbucks' pumpkin loaf, you'll definitely want to pick up this pre-baked treat on your next TJ's run. This way, you can enjoy a slice every single day (and not have to pay $4 per piece – this entire pick is just $5)!
Trader Joe's
All Butter Apple Shortbread Cookies
These buttery shortbread cookies take on a very authentic apple flavor, being made with dried apples and apple juice concentrate. They're even embossed with a cute lil' apple shape before being baked to up the ante. These taste immaculate alongside a hot morning coffee or PSL!
Trader Joe's
Barebells Pumpkin Spice Protein Bar
For the peeps who prioritize protein, Trader Joe's has the perfect pumpkin snack for you! This spiced protein bar contains a whopping 20 grams of protein to fuel you anytime, from breakfast to post-workout.
Trader Joe's
Cinnamon Roll Blondie Bar Baking Mix
In addition to pumpkin, squash, and apple, cinnamon is a sure staple when it comes to fall food. This is just one of Trader Joe's baking mixes that hits all the fall feels! Just add eggs, butter, and water to yield some ahh-mazing blondies to pair with the rest of your fall snack spread.
Trader Joe's
Pumpkin Spiced Teeny Tiny Pretzels
These pumpkin-y pretzels are a reliable on-the-go fall snack since you can reseal the bag time after time! Small salty pretzels get smothered in a pumpkin spice-infused yogurt coating before getting sprinkled with pumpkin seeds and a tiny bit of lemon peel that complements the flavors perfectly!
Trader Joe's
Autumnal Harvest Soup
I just have to buy this soup every fall. It's like a fall-ified version of your average tomato soup, and it's entirely too tasty! It's also a super easy snack or meal to make, too, since you can simmer it for a few minutes on the stove or even pop it in the microwave before it's ready to be spooned and devoured.
Trader Joe's
Fall Leaf Corn Tortilla Chips
These leaf-shaped tortilla chips are such a cute snack to ring in the fall season with. They earn their color from natural food dyes, so you can feel good about eating them, too! Trader Joe's is always stocked up with fun sauces and dips, and these will pair really well with virtually any one you choose.
Trader Joe's
Fall Harvest Salsa
In addition to all those TJ's sauces and dips, this new fall-themed salsa will also work great with the Fall Leaf Corn Tortilla Chips! It's packed with fire-roasted tomatillos, honey-roasted pumpkin chunks, diced butternut squash, jalapeños, chopped sweet apples, honey, vinegar, and lime for a sweet, tangy, and addictively spicy flavor.
Trader Joe's
Pumpkin Butter
Bring on the pumpkin butter! This item is an absolute must when it comes to Trader Joe's fall snacks. You can spread it on sourdough toast or pour some atop a melty bed of baked brie for a killer fall appetizer. It's smooth, light, and sweet, all while highlighting a huge load of pumpkin flavor.
Trader Joe's
Pumpkin Spice Mini Sheet Cake
Joining TJ's sheet cake lineup just in time for fall is this delish pumpkin spice iteration that features a moist cake layer smothered in a rich cream cheese frosting. It has the perfect cake-to-icing ratio to please every sweet tooth under the sun!
Trader Joe's
Pumpkin Spice Chardonnay
Wine is a snack, right? Right?! Asking for a friend here. If anything, this $7 pumpkin-spiced Chardonnay complements any Trader Joe's fall snacks with notes of pumpkin, nutmeg, clove, and cinnamon. I need to cozy up on the couch with this bottle immediately!
