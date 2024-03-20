Everything To Know About Plant-Based Protein — And How You Can Use It
Plant-based protein is simply that: a food source consisting of protein derived from plants. According to UCLA Health, eating a wide variety of this type of protein provides all of the amino acids you need. The key here is a “wide variety” of plant-based protein, because meat often contains the nine essential amino acids in one go.
Consuming more plant-based protein often goes hand-in-hand with a lower meat intake—decreasing the risk of heart disease, stroke, obesity, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, type 2 diabetes, and certain types of cancers (per the American Heart Association). With that being said, there’s much more variety to a plant-based protein-packed diet than you think. Here are 11 different types *and* everything you need to know about them:
Quinoa
Quinoa is a whole grain and complete protein (it carries all nine essential amino acids). According to the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, approximately one cup of cooked quinoa provides 8 grams of protein and 5 grams of fiber. It’s a wonderful ingredient to put at the base of a grain bowl or salads. Check out Brit + Co's Quinoa Cakes With Ricotta Fig Bruschettafor your next meal prep.
Nutritional Yeast
Too many people are sleeping on nutritional yeast! It’s a great source of plant-based protein (considering it’s a complete protein!), B vitamins, and certain minerals. For comparison, about 2 tablespoons of nutritional yeast equals the protein of one egg. Its resembling cheesy flavor makes it a popular seasoning for popcorn, casserole, pasta, or salad. Nutritional yeast can also be blended into smoothies, used as a thickening agent for soups and sauces, or provide taste in stews. Try it in Brit + Co's slow cooker mac and cheese!
Black BeansBlack beans are especially popular in Latin American cuisine — think nachos, tacos, and quesadillas. Beans are often referred to as a superfood, meaning they contain high levels of necessary nutrients and antioxidants. They can lower blood pressure, aid healthy digestion and manage diabetes symptoms. Earthly Provisions' black bean butternut squash soup and homemade vegan black bean taquitos need to be added to your weekly dinner meals — followed up with Brit + Co's black bean brownies!
Peanuts
Peanuts are in the legume family and have always been a good option to munch on or throw into a salad. They're often referred to as “good saturated fat” due to their ability to keep you full longer. That’s why peanut butter is also a nutrient-dense and protein-based option. Nuts like almonds, pistachios, walnuts, and cashews are all delicious ingredient options. Check out this Thai Kale Salad from The Real Food Dietitians for some summer eats inspo, and these pastel peanut butter cups for dessert!
Plant-Based Proteins To Try In 2024
Chickpeas
About one cup of cooked chickpeas equates to 14.5 grams of protein. They are also a great source of fiber that can help control blood sugar. The even better news is that chickpeas are extremely versatile—you can cook them by themselves, throw them in a wrap, a veggie-packed bowl, or make a stew. Eat them as a snack with this chipotle roasted chickpea recipe from Half Baked Harvest.
Lentils
Ever heard of lentil soup? These legumes are a common food used around the world that promote healthy gut bacteria and provide protein and fiber, as well as vitamins like B, magnesium, and zinc. Lentils are also incredibly easy to cook —just take a look at The Edgy Veg's vegan lentil lasagna recipe.
Edamame
If you aren’t snacking on edamame, you need to be. Beside the fact that this famous Japanese legume is next level tasty, it's also a very low-calorie snack option. Edamame are immature soybeans in the pod (meaning they're whole) and are often sold frozen — shoutout to Trader Joe’s. Per Healthline, the food is very rich in folate, vitamin K1, and other important nutrients. You can even turn edamame into a hummus like this recipe from Clean Cuisine.
Tofu
Tofu is a common plant-based protein meat replacement. Per U.S. Soy, the protein is essentially dehydrated soy milk that is blended with certain chemicals (magnesium chloride brine or calcium sulphate). It’s high in fat and protein, supports bone health, and helps manage cholesterol. You can truly get creative with tofu — try out these buffalo tofu wings or chili + garlic grilled tofu from Earthly Provisions.
Ezekiel Bread
Believe it or not, bread does not have to contain refined flour or sugar. Ezekiel bread is an organic sprouted whole grain bread chock-full of nutrients, and can often be spotted in Whole Foods and Trader Joe’s. Use it for a sandwich or your morning toast — the options are endless!
Peas
When you become an adult, you finally come around to eating peas. The vegetable contains loads of vitamin C, E, and zinc, which are wonderful for the immune system and can reduce inflammation. It’s important not to eat peas in great consumption though, because that can actually cause a negative effect on your digestive system. Once you make this vegan split pea soup recipe from Veggie Society, you’ll never go back.
Chia Seeds
Chia seeds are derived from the seeds of a flowering plant and are rich in omega-3 fat, minerals, antioxidants, and fiber. They're a great addition to your morning breakfast rotation — throw the serving size in your daily smoothie or make this 3-ingredient chia seed puddingfrom Feel Good Foodie.
Which plant-based protein will you be trying this spring? Check out these 16 Vegan Lunch Recipes That Are *Almost* Paleo for even more meal prep inspiration!
