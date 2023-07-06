Zendaya Is Finally Heading Back To The Venice Film Festival For "Challengers"
We've seen Zendaya in a variety of different roles: a recovering addict, a witty comic book character, and a Chicago dancing queen (IYKYK). Up next? A tennis prodigy. In her new film Challengers, she stars as Tashi, a player-turned-coach follow an injury on the court. And on July 5, it was announced that Challengers will open the 2023 Venice Film Festival on August 30. The last time we saw Z on the Venice carpet, in 2021 for Dune, she wore a sculptural dress we have not been able to stop thinking about. We can't wait to see her dominate the carpet *and* the competition — both on the tennis court and off.
What is the movie about?
Zendaya stars as Tashi, a coach who's using her experience as a pro tennis player to turn her husband Art into a champion. Tashi decides that he needs to play a challenger event (almost the lowest tournament level on the professional tour), but things take a turn when Art is pitted against Patrick, his former best friend — and Tashi's ex.
Where can I watch Challengers?
After its premiere at Venice, Challengers will hit theaters on September 15th. Considering it's being distributed by Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures and Amazon Studios, it might also end up on Prime Video after its theater run ends.
Is Challengers based on a true story?
Image via MGM Studios
Challengers is not based on a true story but if you're looking for some IRL tennis drama, check out Break Point ;).
Where did they film the movie?
Zendaya and the rest of the cast filmed from May to June 2023, mainly in Boston, Massachusetts.
Who else is starring?
Image via MGM Studios
In addition to Zendaya, we'll see Mike Faist, who was in the original Broadway cast of Dear Evan Hansen and in 2021's West Side Story, and Josh O'Connor, known for The Durrells in Corfu and The Crown.
Luca Guadagnino directed, while the script was written by Justin Kuritzkes. Amy Pascal, Luca Guadagnino, Zendaya, and Rachel O’Connor serve as producers.
Follow us on Facebook for more news about Challengers and all the other movies coming out this year.
Lead image via Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images
- Zendaya Surprised Fans At Coachella Weekend 2 During Labrinth's Set ›
- 12 Of Zendaya’s Best Outfits In Honor Of Law Roach’s 12 Years As Her Stylist ›
- The Top Female Tennis Players We're Excited To Watch In 2023 ›
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Assistant Editor, entertainment lead, and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @afangirlfirst on Twitter!