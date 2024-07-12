10 Discounted Free People Favorites To Score During Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale
If you've been wanting to update your wardrobe with some new pieces from Free People, now is the time! The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is currently live, and the deals are incredible — including on rarely-discounted Free People items. This brand is one of my favorites, so I definitely plan on buying some new, fun additions for my wardrobe. Here's everything that I plan on adding to my cart before they sell out!
We The Free Marci Jumpsuit
I'm definitely in my country era at the moment, so this fun denim jumpsuit is jumping in my cart immediately! This is super on-trend at the moment, so grab it while you can! Add some fun cowboy boots to rock it in true western-core fashion! It's only $84 right now — a great deal off from it's original $128 price.
Sandre Cable Pullover
POV: It's a beautiful, summer night at the beach but you happen to get a little chilly. So, you throw on the cutest cream pullover that's the ideal length and color to go with any outfit you had on during the day. That's exactly what this Free People pick is! It's slightly cropped, so it will go well with over a dress or skirt, as well as shorts or jeans! I love Free People's sweaters, because they're always insanely comfortable! Plus, the one's over $50 off! Purchasing now...
Lotus Barrell Leg Jeans
I'm a dress girly through and through — I truly hate how uncomfortable pants can be. But, if I'm going to be wearing pants, then it has to be these. They're barrel leg, baggy jeans that are made of a very comfortable stretch denim that feels like I'm wearing sweatpants! It's like getting to wear pajamas in public! These are $50 off during the Nordstrom Anni Sale.
We The Free Fuji Top
She's chic, she's sexy, she's even surprisingly comfortable! She's everything you could need in a top! This classic off-the-shoulder top will be your go-to for any occasion. You can dress it up for date night with jeans and heels, or dress it down with denim shorts and sandals. It's on sale for $45 right now, which is $20 off the original price!
Colt Long Sleeve Waffle Knit Henley
This adorable pink knit is $20 — listed at $45 — off during this limited time Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. It's such a cute henley to throw on when you're in a rush and don't know what to wear. They have so many different, cute color options like cream or forest green, but I love this blush pink shade for the summer!
FP Movement All Clear Rib Crop Camisole
I've been wearing FP Movement pieces for years, and not only are they extremely comfortable, they're also such high quality pieces! This adorable sports tank in lavender is only $20 on sale! I repeat: only $20! Plus, if you keep scrolling, we have the matching set below...
FP Movement Never Better Pocket Bike Shorts
Finding a matching set that's actually good quality for under $100 can be hard to do these days! But this set, while on sale, is only $60! I love that these bike shorts have pockets too — I always hate wearing workout sets that don't have pockets in them! Grab these shorts and the matching tank above to score the cutest lavender workout set. You'll be the most stylish one in your workout class in no time.
Major Leagues Wide Leg Jean
It's a boho-chic summer, and these pants just prove it! Style these cute wide-leg jeans with clogs like above, an oversized sweater, and a crossbody hobo bag, and voila! You'll be looking like the ever-stylish Vanessa Hudgens at Coachella. They're currently super discounted at $85, so run to grab them now!
Edison Wide Leg Jumpsuit
If you're looking for a more casual denim jumpsuit, then I'd highly recommend this one! I love the baggy and oversized fit paired with some sneakers. And I actually think it would look FAB as maternity/pregnancy wear. Can't you just picture it with a bump?! So cute!
Cableknit Grey Cardigan
I'm in LOVE with this grey cable knit cardigan! Cardigans are genuinely a staple for me, because they just add another dimension and layer to your outfit — plus, they're so easy to throw on.This one is available in so many colors, and it's $50 off! Major score!
