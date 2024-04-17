Reformation Dresses Live Rent-Free In My Brain – 11 Elevated Styles For Easy Summer Outfits
Now is the time to get your summer wardrobe on lock, and there's no better way to approach an elevated, sleek, summery style than sporting Reformation dresses all season long. Reformation has quite a robust selection of dresses that range from mini to maxi, and more casual to full-on formal, and every single one has me (and my wallet) in a chokehold. These 11 Reformation dresses land right in between, so they're easy to dress up (or down) for whatever you've got goin' on this summer. The designs really speak for themselves, so scroll on for 11 luxe-looking Reformation dresses you can rock with confidence!
Mayve Knit Dress
Butter yellow is the "It" color of the season, and it's flattering on everyone! The Mayve Knit Dress from Reformation embraces the mellow yellow shade in a drop-waist mini-length silhouette that's fun and oh-so flirty. The piece is made from Reformation's Cotton Cinch, a soft, lighter-weight, stretchy fabric made with 88% organic cotton and 12% spandex that hugs your figure and moves with you.
This Reformation dress is available in 3 other colors and sizes S-XL for $148.
Avielle Dress
C'mon, open back! This sexy silhouette was truly made for grabbing cocktails and dancing with the girls. Since it wears very light, you won't have any problem wearing this breathable design, even in the dead of summer. It's made from drapey crepe fabric that feels ultra-light on the skin. Not to mention, that orange color is drop-dead gorgeous and will have heads turning everywhere you go!
The Avielle Dress also comes in 3 other colors and patterns and sizes 0-12 for $128.
Balia Linen Dress
In my princess era, for real. This airy white maxi dress boasts a fitted bodice and a gentle milkmaid top that amp up the ethereal energy. It's made from 100% linen, so you can feel secure your summer look is easy and breezy. The upper half of this Reformation dress is fitted with a flexible stretchy smocked material that ensures a comfy fit. The back zips up for easy on-and-off.
The Balia Linen Dress is also available in black and sizes 14-18 for $278.
Leilah Dress
Flaunt your figure this summer in this adorable fitted dress that comes in this spicy red color! The squared neck, elongated smocked bodice, and carefree maxi skirt work together to bring a super-elevated look for date nights, happy hour, and beyond. Simply slide into some ballet flats, and you're ready to go!
The Leilah Dress also comes in black and sizes 0-12 for $248.
Cesca Knit Dress
Polka dots feel super Parisian, so if you're looking to embrace your French girl style era, this Reformation dress is for you! It's crafted from a soft, stretchy jersey fabric, though it may not feel as breathable as the other Reformation dresses made with linen. Still, it hugs your body in the best ways throughout and features a darling sweetheart neckline that's decorated with lace for added femme vibes!
This pick is also shoppable in solid black in sizes 0-12 for $178.
Babette Dress
Another tell-tale sign of the cool French girl is bubble skirts. This one explodes out from a beautifully-executed drop waist that lines your midsection! While most other Reformation dresses have two traditional straps, this pick features a halter neckline which forms the sultry open back detail.
You can shop the Babette Dress in three other colorways in sizes 0-12 for $218.
Noha Dress
This mini dress is for the more casual days! The mini length is met by a playful leg slit that just feels right for summertime. The squared-off neckline is completed with non-adjustable straps while the overall material is dotted cutely in white hearts! Since this dress' silhouette is fairly no-frills, there are endless possibilites for styling it. I'd def rock it with some tall boots and a light jacket.
The Noha Dress is also shoppable in a red floral colorway in sizes 0-12, 14-16, and 22-24 for $148.
Delilah Linen Dress
It's giving sleek. It's giving luxury. It's giving power. The Delilah dress from Reformation is the perfect investment piece for dinner parties, weddings, and more! It boasts an open back, thanks to the halter neckline that hugs your bust. The v-neck of this light linen style dives deep, showing even more skin in the most chic way. The straight skirt lands right at the ankles, so you can still show off your favorite summer shoes!
This piece is also available in two other colors and sizes 0-12 for $278.
Clea Dress
Another bubble skirt sighting means you have to hop on the trend! Though this Ref dress looks like two pieces, it's actually one, and it's unbelievably easy to wear. The strapless (but still secure) neckline means no fussing with adjustable straps slipping and sliding, and the mini skirt is just the right length to cover you up. The limited color palette part of this dress makes it a contender for paring with more black and white pieces or going crazy with added color!
The Clea Dress is also shoppable in a neutral gingham pattern and sizes 0-12 for $218.
Louisa Linen Dress
Your next wedding guest dress: found! This floral frock is the ultimate piece to have hanging in your closet for formal occasions since it's cozy to wear and totally picture-worthy. The 100% linen Louisa Linen Dress features a sleek, scooped neckline that secures in the front with buttons, and in the back with a bowtie. The skirt falls around your calves, providing the opportunity to easily elevate your look with some cute heels.
This high-quality pick also comes in red or white in sizes 0-12 for $278.
Kaylia Dress
I'm a sucker for a Peter Pan collar! This Reformation mini is the epitome of cool girl style. The neckline ties in the front with a cute contrasting bow, while the puff sleeves take what would've been a very casual dress to the next level. It's crafted from a lightweight georgette fabric that keeps your look breathable all season long.
The Kaylia Dress is also shoppable in black in sizes 0-12 for $248.
