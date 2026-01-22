'Sinners' Makes Oscars History with 16 Nominations, but 'Wicked' Is Totally Shut Out: Full 2026 Oscar Nominations

The 2026 Oscar nominations are here following the viral Golden Globes, with some noms that felt guaranteed (Sinners broke the all-time record with 16 nominations while One Battle After Another nabbed 10, naturally). Timothée Chalamet, Michael B. Jordan, Leonardo DiCaprio, Emma Stone, and Jessie Buckley were all nominated for acting awards, while Ryan Coogler, Chloé Zhao, and Paul Thomas Anderson are all up for the Best Director award. I genuinely could see any of these talented artists taking home an Oscar, which is how you know it's going to be a good show.

But there are also some surprising movies left off the list that I wish had been nominated, like Eternity for Best Original Screenplay or Wicked: For Good for Best Costume Design. However, even with the snubs, this year's Academy Awards are sure to be a tight race — there are just so many incredible films that came out in 2025!

Without further ado, let's dive into all the 2026 Oscar nominations before the awards show airs on March 15, 2026.

Every Oscar Nomination For The 2026 Awards Show Warner Bros. Pictures Best Picture Bugonia

F1

Frankenstein

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

The Secret Agent

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Train Dreams Best Director Chloé Zhao for Hamnet

Josh Safdie for Marty Supreme

Paul Thomas Anderson for One Battle After Another

Joachim Trier for Sentimental Value

Ryan Coogler for Sinners Adapted Screenplay Bugonia by Will Tracy

Frankenstein by Guillermo del Toro

Hamnet by Chloé Zhao & Maggie O’Farrell

One Battle After Another by Paul Thomas Anderson

Train Dreams by Clint Bentley & Greg Kwedar Original Screenplay Blue Moon by Robert Kaplow

It Was Just an Accident by Jafar Panahi (Mehdi Mahmoudian, Shadmehr Rastin, and Nader Saïvar were collaborators)

Marty Supreme by Ronald Bronstein & Josh Safdie

Sentimental Value by Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier

Sinners by Ryan Coogler Animated Short Film Butterfly

Forevergreen

The Girl Who Cried Pearls

Retirement Plan

The Three Sisters

A24 Best Actor in a Leading Role Timothée Chalamet in Marty Supreme

Leonardo DiCaprio in One Battle After Another

Ethan Hawke in Blue Moon

Michael B. Jordan in Sinners

Wagner Moura in The Secret Agent Best Actress in a Leading Role Jessie Buckley in Hamnet

Rose Byrne in If I Had Legs I’d Kick You

Kate Hudson in Song Sung Blue

Renate Reinsve in Sentimental Value

Emma Stone in Bugonia Best Actor in a Supporting Role Benicio del Toro in One Battle After Another

Jacob Elordi in Frankenstein

Delroy Lindo in Sinners

Sean Penn in One Battle After Another

Stellan Skarsgård in Sentimental Value Best Actress in a Supporting Role Elle Fanning in Sentimental Value

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas in Sentimental Value

Amy Madigan in Weapons

Wunmi Mosaku in Sinners

Teyana Taylor in One Battle After Another

Netflix Best Costume Design Avatar: Fire and Ash

Frankenstein

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

Sinners Best Makeup and Hairstyling Frankenstein

Kokuho

Sinners

The Smashing Machine

The Ugly Stepsister Best Achievement in Casting Hamnet

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

The Secret Agent

Sinners Best Live Action Short Film Butcher’s Stain

A Friend of Dorothy

Jane Austen’s Period Drama

The Singers

Two People Exchanging Saliva Best Animated Feature Film Arco

Elio

KPop Demon Hunters

Little Amélie or the Character of Rain

Zootopia 2

Warner Bros. Pictures Best Original Score Bugonia

Frankenstein

Hamnet

One Battle After Another

Sinners Best Cinematography Frankenstein

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Train Dreams Best Documentary Feature Film The Alabama Solution

Come See Me in the Good Light

Cutting Through Rocks

Mr. Nobody Against Putin

The Perfect Neighbor Best Documentary Short Film All the Empty Rooms

Armed Only with a Camera: The Life and Death of Brent Renaud

Children No More: “Were and Are Gone”

The Devil Is Busy

Perfectly a Strangeness

Warner Bros. Pictures/Apple Best Film Editing F1

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sentimental Value

Sinners Best International Feature Film The Secret Agent

It Was Just an Accident

Sentimental Value

Sirāt

The Voice of Hind Rajab Best Original Song "Dear Me” for Diane Warren: Relentless

“Golden” for KPop Demon Hunters

“I Lied To You” for Sinners

“Sweet Dreams Of Joy” for Viva Verdi!

“Train Dreams” for Train Dreams