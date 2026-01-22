'Sinners' Makes Oscars History with 16 Nominations, but 'Wicked' Is Totally Shut Out: Full 2026 Oscar Nominations

Wow. 🤯
'Sinners' Makes History with 16 Nominations, but 'Wicked' Is Totally Shut Out: Full 2026 Oscar Nominations
The 2026 Oscar nominations are here following the viral Golden Globes, with some noms that felt guaranteed (Sinners broke the all-time record with 16 nominations while One Battle After Another nabbed 10, naturally). Timothée Chalamet, Michael B. Jordan, Leonardo DiCaprio, Emma Stone, and Jessie Buckley were all nominated for acting awards, while Ryan Coogler, Chloé Zhao, and Paul Thomas Anderson are all up for the Best Director award. I genuinely could see any of these talented artists taking home an Oscar, which is how you know it's going to be a good show.
But there are also some surprising movies left off the list that I wish had been nominated, like Eternity for Best Original Screenplay or Wicked: For Good for Best Costume Design. However, even with the snubs, this year's Academy Awards are sure to be a tight race — there are just so many incredible films that came out in 2025!
Without further ado, let's dive into all the 2026 Oscar nominations before the awards show airs on March 15, 2026.
Every Oscar Nomination For The 2026 Awards Show
Warner Bros. Pictures
Best Picture
- Bugonia
- F1
- Frankenstein
- Hamnet
- Marty Supreme
- One Battle After Another
- The Secret Agent
- Sentimental Value
- Sinners
- Train Dreams
Best Director
- Chloé Zhao for Hamnet
- Josh Safdie for Marty Supreme
- Paul Thomas Anderson for One Battle After Another
- Joachim Trier for Sentimental Value
- Ryan Coogler for Sinners
Adapted Screenplay
- Bugonia by Will Tracy
- Frankenstein by Guillermo del Toro
- Hamnet by Chloé Zhao & Maggie O’Farrell
- One Battle After Another by Paul Thomas Anderson
- Train Dreams by Clint Bentley & Greg Kwedar
Original Screenplay
- Blue Moon by Robert Kaplow
- It Was Just an Accident by Jafar Panahi (Mehdi Mahmoudian, Shadmehr Rastin, and Nader Saïvar were collaborators)
- Marty Supreme by Ronald Bronstein & Josh Safdie
- Sentimental Value by Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier
- Sinners by Ryan Coogler
Animated Short Film
- Butterfly
- Forevergreen
- The Girl Who Cried Pearls
- Retirement Plan
- The Three Sisters
A24
Best Actor in a Leading Role
- Timothée Chalamet in Marty Supreme
- Leonardo DiCaprio in One Battle After Another
- Ethan Hawke in Blue Moon
- Michael B. Jordan in Sinners
- Wagner Moura in The Secret Agent
Best Actress in a Leading Role
- Jessie Buckley in Hamnet
- Rose Byrne in If I Had Legs I’d Kick You
- Kate Hudson in Song Sung Blue
- Renate Reinsve in Sentimental Value
- Emma Stone in Bugonia
Best Actor in a Supporting Role
- Benicio del Toro in One Battle After Another
- Jacob Elordi in Frankenstein
- Delroy Lindo in Sinners
- Sean Penn in One Battle After Another
- Stellan Skarsgård in Sentimental Value
Best Actress in a Supporting Role
- Elle Fanning in Sentimental Value
- Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas in Sentimental Value
- Amy Madigan in Weapons
- Wunmi Mosaku in Sinners
- Teyana Taylor in One Battle After Another
Netflix
Best Costume Design
- Avatar: Fire and Ash
- Frankenstein
- Hamnet
- Marty Supreme
- Sinners
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
- Frankenstein
- Kokuho
- Sinners
- The Smashing Machine
- The Ugly Stepsister
Best Achievement in Casting
- Hamnet
- Marty Supreme
- One Battle After Another
- The Secret Agent
- Sinners
Best Live Action Short Film
- Butcher’s Stain
- A Friend of Dorothy
- Jane Austen’s Period Drama
- The Singers
- Two People Exchanging Saliva
Best Animated Feature Film
- Arco
- Elio
- KPop Demon Hunters
- Little Amélie or the Character of Rain
- Zootopia 2
Warner Bros. Pictures
Best Original Score
- Bugonia
- Frankenstein
- Hamnet
- One Battle After Another
- Sinners
Best Cinematography
- Frankenstein
- Marty Supreme
- One Battle After Another
- Sinners
- Train Dreams
Best Documentary Feature Film
- The Alabama Solution
- Come See Me in the Good Light
- Cutting Through Rocks
- Mr. Nobody Against Putin
- The Perfect Neighbor
Best Documentary Short Film
- All the Empty Rooms
- Armed Only with a Camera: The Life and Death of Brent Renaud
- Children No More: “Were and Are Gone”
- The Devil Is Busy
- Perfectly a Strangeness
Warner Bros. Pictures/Apple
Best Film Editing
- F1
- Marty Supreme
- One Battle After Another
- Sentimental Value
- Sinners
Best International Feature Film
- The Secret Agent
- It Was Just an Accident
- Sentimental Value
- Sirāt
- The Voice of Hind Rajab
Best Original Song
- "Dear Me” for Diane Warren: Relentless
- “Golden” for KPop Demon Hunters
- “I Lied To You” for Sinners
- “Sweet Dreams Of Joy” for Viva Verdi!
- “Train Dreams” for Train Dreams
20th Century Studios
Best Production Design
- Frankenstein
- Hamnet
- Marty Supreme
- One Battle After Another
- Sinners
Best Sound
- F1
- Frankenstein
- One Battle After Another
- Sinners
- Sirāt
Best Visual Effects
- Avatar: Fire and Ash
- F1
- Jurassic World Rebirth
- The Lost Bus
- Sinners