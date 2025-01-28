12 “Outdated” Bathroom Trends That Need To Go In 2025

Planning a bathroom renovation? You're in luck because you haven’t committed to any trends that are headed for a 2025 exit. Home design trends typically have a shelf life of about a decade, which aligns perfectly with the timeline for refreshing your space — especially if you're planning to upgrade for resale value. In 2025, staples like white subway tile, black-and-white farmhouse vibes, and ultra-modern frameless mirrors are making their grand exit, and good riddance. Taking their place are organic, earthy shapes and tones, bringing a warm, natural touch to modern bathroom design.

Scroll to see 12 outdated bathroom trends to ditch in 2025!

Terry Magallanes 1. Black & White Farmhouse What to do instead: Over the past decade, this stark look dominated bathrooms, but it’s time to bring in some warmth and personality. The latest bathroom trends focus on natural materials like wood, stone, and linen, paired with earthy tones such as rich browns, deep greens, and soft rosy hues to create a cozy, inviting space. If you’re still drawn to the modern farmhouse aesthetic, give it a fresh update by incorporating vintage art and unfinished brass accents — subtle nods to the past with a modern, elevated twist.

Quark Studio 2. Frameless Mirrors What to do instead: Framed mirrors add character and tie into your bathroom's aesthetic. Organic oval shapes, art deco-inspired curves, and frames made from materials like wood and brass, even blending the frame color into the wall's paint color, are becoming popular choices.

Vecislavas Popa 3. Carrara White Marble What to do instead: This overdone material can look overly sterile, especially when it takes over a bathroom like this one. Instead, add earthy elements like artisanal zellige-style tiles from places like Zia Tile and Fireclay Tile, as well as unique marbles in jewel tones like red jasper.

Cottonbro Studio 4. Ornate Fixtures What to do instead: An antique piece or two can add character and charm to a bathroom. This space feels overwhelmed by too many vintage elements and lacks sophistication. Instead, opt for clean-lined fixtures in matte black or brushed brass, pair them with natural stone countertops, and select a mirror and lighting with a more refined, architectural design.

Curtis Adams 5. Jacuzzi Tubs (And This Glass Block Window) What to do instead: Freestanding tubs or spacious showers with a steam feature offer a more elegant and modern alternative to bulky jacuzzi tubs, which not only hog space but are also notoriously difficult to clean. The glass block window dates the bathroom's design even more. For a fresher, more open feel, enjoy the view and bring in natural light with a clear glass window if privacy isn’t a concern.

William LeMond 6. Tile Explosion What to do instead: Give your bathroom a breather with some bare walls for a modern look. Combine tiles you love with painted walls, wood paneling, or textured finishes, and use them strategically, like in the shower or as a backsplash.

Sanibell BV 7. Vessel Sinks What to do instead: Vessel sinks are leaving the trend sphere in 2025. (I'm also not a fan of pedestal sinks). Instead, opt for integrated sinks in stone or concrete for a seamless look, or choose under-mount sinks with a quartz or earth-toned marble countertop.

Phil Hearing 8. Generic Overhead Lighting What to do instead: The classic "boob lights" and generic ceiling mounts often seen in rentals are overstaying their welcome. Instead, elevate your space with softer, layered lighting or modern sconces that provide a warm, flattering glow.

99.films 9. Traditional Bath Mats What to do instead: Washable rugs made from natural wool or cotton are emerging as decor statement in bathrooms, offering unique colors and eye-catching prints. If you're partial to a traditional bathmat, consider keeping it tucked away until you need it, rather than displaying it, to keep your bath from feeling outdated.

Jon Stebbe 10. White Subway Tile What to do instead: White subway tile in traditional brick or herringbone patterns are on their way out. They're overdone and a bit sterile. Shades like sage green, dusty pink, warm clay, or earthy tones can make the space feel more welcoming.

Point3D Commercial Imaging Ltd. 11. Faux Wood Tile What to do instead: Anything pretending to be what it's not is out for 2025. Faux wood tile or vinyl can make your home look cheap and outdated. Instead, choose natural stones, porcelain, and cement tiles, or go for an actual wood flooring that is protected for moisture.

Jean van der Meulen 12. Overly Themed What to do instead: Avoid being too gimmicky in your bathroom decor with a theme like beach, western, or industrial. Draw inspiration from nature, use organic materials like natural stone, and incorporate greenery with potted plants. Here's inspiration for a coastal home if you're into the beach vibes!

Subscribe to our newsletter for more home decor ideas!

Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.