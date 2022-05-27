May 27, 2022
This Paleo Pasta Salad Recipe Will Be Your New Summer Go-To
Pasta salad is a summertime staple, perfect for barbecues, picnics, and light summer lunches. But unfortunately, if you're eating a low-carb or Paleo lifestyle, traditional pasta is kind of a nonstarter. We're here to change that with a Paleo pasta salad recipe that's not only light and healthy, but also just as delicious as your classic go-to. Besides, it doesn't *get* more nutritious and colorful than this.
Italian Paleo Pasta Salad
Ingredients:
- 4 medium zucchini, ends removed
- 2 cups shredded Brussels sprouts
- 1 cup grape tomatoes, halved
- 1/2 medium red onion, thinly sliced
- 1/2 cup Kalamata or green olives
- 4 ounces salami, thinly sliced
For the Italian dressing:
- 1/3 cup red wine vinegar
- 1 teaspoon honey
- 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
- 1/4-1/3 cup extra-virgin olive oil
- 1/2 teaspoon pink or sea salt
- 1 teaspoon Italian seasoning
- Freshly ground black pepper
Directions:
- Use a spiralizer or a vegetable peeler to slice the zucchini into noodles, leaving the core out. Place the noodles in a large mixing bowl.
- Add in shredded Brussels sprouts, tomatoes, red onion, olives, and salami, and toss together. Be sure to find sugar-free salami to keep it Paleo!
- Whisk the dressing ingredients together in a small bowl until it is emulsified. Toss the dressing with the salad right before you serve the salad. If you make the salad for meal prep, keep the vegetables and salami separate from the dressing until ready to eat.
Love this Paleo pasta salad recipe? Be sure to subscribe to our newsletter for more recipes and meal ideas!
Recipe and photos by Sarah Anderson.
Food
Maggie McCracken
Maggie is a writer and editor currently based in Chicago. She writes about wellness, nutrition, self-development, astrology, and fitness, and has a background in yoga instruction.