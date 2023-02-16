The Panera Baguette Bag Brings Back Our Fave Y2K Trend
To celebrate and promote the release of their new Toasted Baguette sandwiches, beloved café chain Panera Bread released a BAGuette handbag – a 12-inch style exclusively designed to hold (you guessed it) the foot-long meal.
Baguette bags were designed by Fendi in 1997, and were later popularized by the characters on Sex and the City. As you might have expected, the internet went into a frenzy over the newest baguette bag and for good reason. It reflects the ultimate food and fashion crossover, and not going to lie, it’s pretty cute.
The BAGuette, with its Y2K flair, sports a vibrant pop of color that leverages Panera’s signature green among small “P” accents representing the restaurant’s logo. The product description claims the bag is “the ultimate accessory designed for both the fashion aficionado and the foodie,” and we couldn't agree more.
Never Fear – The Panera Baguette Bag Built to Carry Your Sub is Here
@halleykate obsessed with this BAGuette bag from @panerabread in honor of their new toasted baguette sandwiches! #panerapartner♬ original sound - halley
The bags have since sold out online, but the drop (and subsequent hype) itself reflects that we’re still having fun with fashion, and functional pieces don’t have to sacrifice good style. What caught our eye was the fact that the handbag still serves a functional purpose, even if it’s a little kitschy. It’s fun to style and rock silly pieces from time to time, and accessories like this are the perfect way to boost your mood with some dopamine dressing.
We've seen the same idea of functional yet fun reflected in pieces like the Wine Bottle Clutch, or trendy ring watches. They all serve a dedicated purpose for the user while remaining pretty stylish. Even if the Panera BAGuette was gone in the blink of an eye, we're happy that it showed consumers are still dressing and accessorizing for pure joy.
I was literally the most popular girl at nyfw today solely because of my Panera baguette bag. Someone actually chased me down the street to ask for a photo of it. I’ve now tasted fame. pic.twitter.com/cTIMUwcLYy— Danya Issawi (@danya_issawi) February 12, 2023
For more food and fashion news, scroll our Food and Fashion sections and sign up for our newsletter.
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.