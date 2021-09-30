You'd Never Guess These Fall Handbags Are Under $100
Rich colors and fabrics tend to make wardrobes look expensive — but that doesn't mean they have to cost you. When it comes to purses, we're all about finding the luxe details (luxe labels, not needed!) to elevate our fall style, like quilted padding, colorful faux crocodile, and edgy, asymmetrical shapes. Let the stunning selection below (if we do say so, ourselves) be a friendly reminder that you don't need a designer budget to score a stylish new handbag this season.
Kelly & Katie Woven Hobo Bag ($39)
Get the slouchy, woven bag look at a fraction of the price.
Lattelier Caprice Bag ($98)
Shoulder bags are here to stay, making this classic leather bag a total investment piece, without the investment price.
Mango Baguette Bag ($40)
Lighten up your fall color palette with this sweet and swingy baguette style.
Urban Expressions Esther Satchel ($30)
This faux-croc satchel comes in so many gorgeous colors for the season.
Lattelier Tassle Saddle Bag ($91)
Elevate your workwear or your weekend style with this stunning saddle bag shape.
Urban Outfitters Dahlila Baguette Bag ($49)
Exposed pockets and pouches give this bag it's unique look, while keeping you organized.
Target Alligator Print Mini Crescent Tote Handbag ($25)
A playful silhouette and sophisticated faux alligator appearance combine for an of-the-moment fall bag.
ASOS DESIGN Oversized Recycled Borg Tote Bag ($36)
Upgrade your reusable bag situation with this fall-ready shearling tote.
Steve Madden Lark Faux Leather Shoulder Bag ($78)
Clean lines and stylish buckle detail make this beautiful bag look far more expensive than it is.
Charles & Keith Asymmetrical Shoulder Bag ($49)
Asymmetrical bags are about to be everywhere, so stock up now — this style has already sold out before.
JW PEI Mini Flap Bag ($99)
If you're only getting one bag this fall, you can't go wrong with this timeless style in the season's favorite color.
Free People Cloud Commuter Tote ($78)
Padded bags make the perfect work or travel bag, keeping your prized possessions (like laptops!) cushioned and protected.
Amazon Small Nylon Shoulder Bag ($20)
If you haven't already added an oh-so-practical nylon bag to your collection, you can order this one in time for the weekend.
ASOS DESIGN Curved Shoulder Bag With Flap ($29)
Tote this sleek shoulder bag along to dinner dates and weekend errands alike.
Target Shoulder Handbag ($35)
This everyday work bag gets a little more interesting with a cool twisted handle.
HOUSE OF WANT We Are Timeless Small Vegan Leather Shoulder Bag ($78)
Little details — like rolled handles and pinched sides — are what make this handbag so special.
AQUA Large Hobo Bag ($88)
Paneled sides and a double-paneled handle make for a functionally and beautifully designed work bag.
H&M Quilted Shoulder Bag ($40)
It's a fact: A quilted, padded bag makes your entire outfit instantly look more expensive!
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
Lauren is a marketing professional, writer, and the founder of The Eye & The Edit, a weekly style and shopping newsletter. She recently found a home in New York City, where she enjoys endless people-watching and outfit inspiration. There, she can usually be found shopping in Soho, digging through vintage stores in Brooklyn, or trying a new coffee shop or natural wine bar.