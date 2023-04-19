Fans Are (Literally) Petitioning to Remove "Love Is Blind" Hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey
Things aren’t looking great for Love Is Blind hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey. Fans are (literally) petitioning to have the couple removed following a tumultuous reunion on Sunday.
The petition, which has over 20,000 signatures, comes after a truly tragic hosting performance by the Lacheys during Season 4’s failed live reunion. The couple have hosted Netflix’s hit reality-dating show since its inception in 2020, but clearly viewers are over seeing the pair on their TV screens.
The reunion lacked resolve and answers, namely from the show’s villains. Jackie Bonds, who dumped Marshall Glaze for Josh Demas during the show, didn’t even attend the reunion IRL which left fans very unhappy. The reunion also failed to provide updates on fan-favorite couple, Tiffany Pennywell and Brett Brown.
Fans have accused Vanessa of being biased towards the men on the show, constantly advocating against them, cutting cast members off, and actively inserting her personal life into her questioning. She also continuously pushed motherhood on the female cast members, asking them when she can expect to see LIB babies. Allegedly, Vanessa may have hosted the reunion while intoxicated, with fans pointing to her very odd behavior as proof.
Nick is also under fire, and not because of his former relationship with Jessica Simpson. While Nick didn’t have much to say during the reunion, the co-host has caught the attention of LAPD. He’s currently under mandatory court order to attend anger management classes and Alcoholics Anonymous meetings after attacking a female photographer while she was in her car last March. The order was delivered about a month ago, and frankly we’d also like to see him off our fave show.
Additionally, viewers believe the couple had an explosive fight beforehand, based on the couple’s clear aggravation with one another and loose rumors heard from production members.
Who else can host Love is Blind instead of Nick and Vanessa?— Kevín (@KevOnStage) April 18, 2023
Barnes & Noble?
Procter & Gamble?
In & Out?
Frick & Frack?
Mike & Ike?
Hall & Oates?
ANYONE?!!!! PLEASE. This reunion is AWFUL.
Netflix can apologize to us for last night by never letting Vanessa Lachey host again#loveisblind— TheBachBabes (@TheBachBabes) April 17, 2023
My thoughts on the reunion— ✨ris✨ (@chxcolate_chip) April 18, 2023
• fire Vanessa, she’s AWFUL
• hire Lauren & Cameron
• leave the women’s uterus’ alone
• Irina was there for fame
• leave Paul & Marshall ALONE
• Kwame & Micah are lying
• Jackie sucks
• Zack & Bliss ATE
• Brett & Tiff 😍🥰🫶🏽 #loveisblind
TBH – we’re fine seeing the Lacheys sit next season out. After all, LIB hall-of-famers Lauren Speed-Hamilton and Cameron Hamilton (Season 1) are the perfect couple to take over the franchise, and fans think so too.
Can we get Lauren and Cameron to host next season? #LoveIsBlind royalty 👑 pic.twitter.com/ytDqeVjPqQ— Kassi Luja (@KassiLuja) April 18, 2023
What do you think? Does Love Is Blind need new hosts? Let us know on Twitter and in the comments!
Photo Courtesy of Netflix
