28 Crave-Worthy Pecan Pie Recipes That Will Bring Your Friendsgiving To The Next Level
Creative Assistant, Meredith Holser, is B+C's resident food writer, photographer, and TikTok taker. Meredith writes about a range of topics for B+C, but she's adopted food writing in all its many facets for the last year. You can see her work published in Do214, Advocate Magazine, WFAA, and North Texas Daily. Meredith's passion for photography began after sneaking her mom's iPhone to take pictures of flowers on vacation, eventually evolving from a passion to a professional career. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.
Pumpkin pie might take the cake for the most popular Thanksgiving dessert, but pecan pie is definitely a close second. If you already have the classic pecan-packed recipe down to a science, we suggest stepping things up a bit with these pecan pie recipes. Trust us – you’re going to win the award for best sweet treat at Friendsgiving.
Cinnamon Bun Pecan Pie
Store-bought pie crust streamlines this pecan pie recipe, so the ooey-gooey filling can become your main focus. With a mix of cinnamon, brown sugar, and pecans, you really can't go wrong. (via Brit + Co.)
Pecan Pie without Corn Syrup
This fabulous recipe omits the traditional corn syrup and instead uses dates to craft the filling. Don't worry – they still bring forth all the sweetness and textures you're craving from pecan pie. (via Feel Good Foodie)
Vegan Pecan Pie
Make sure everyone at the table has something sweet to munch on this year. This plant-based pecan pie checks all the boxes, from flavor to texture. (via The Edgy Veg)
Pumpkin Pecan Pie
When pecans meet pumpkin, you'll be blown away. This pecan pie recipe can really satisfy two cravings in one! (via Averie Cooks)
Vegan Chocolate Pecan Pie
This pecan pie recipe is nutty and chocolatey all at the same time! Drench your filling with some dark chocolate for an even richer forkful. (via The First Mess)
Pecan Pie Cheesecake Bars
These tender cheesecake-inspired bars hold all the same flavors of pecan pie that you love for the season. (via Pink Owl Kitchen)
Pecan Pie Brownies
Chocolate and pecans are a match made in heaven. Combine the two using this pecan pie brownie recipe, and witness the magic for yourself. (via Half Baked Harvest)
Beer + Bacon Pecan Bars
We’re not going to lie, it never crossed our minds to put beer and bacon in a dessert bar. Are we mad about it though? Not one bit. (via Domestic Fits)
Pecan Pie Energy Bites
Vegan and gluten-free, these energy bites are perfect for the potluck where *everyone* is on a health kick. (via Gluten Free Vegan Pantry)
Deep Fried Pecan Pies
If no one in particular is on a health kick, whip up a big batch of these Deep Fried Pecan Pies. You won’t regret it. They're easy to feast on, plus *so* decadent alongside some vanilla ice cream. (via Southern Bite)
Butterscotch Pecan Pie Bars
This pecan pie recipe is sweetness upon sweetness. The bars achieve a most pleasing balance between tenderness and crunch, which will definitely make for a very addicting Thanksgiving snack. (via The Bossy Kitchen)
Mini Caramel Apple Pecan Pies
Pecans find a flavorful friend among chopped apples and caramel sauce in this pecan pie recipe. The best part? They're finger food-friendly. (via Whole and Heavenly Oven)
Pecan Pie Baklava
Got a sweet tooth? Then this one’s for you. Baklava is extremely sweet, but *so* good. (via Crazy for Crust)
Salted Caramel Chocolate Pecan Pie
You can’t go through the fall season without eating something salted-caramel flavored – so it might as well be a pecan pie. (via Chef Lindsey Farr)
Pecan Pie Truffles
Make these bite-sized treats for any autumnal party. You’re going to want to eat *at least* 10 of these. You’ve been warned. (via High Heels and Grills)
Vegan Pecan Pie Bars
This pecan pie recipe disguises its vegan and gluten-free qualities with ease. Yup – they're that good. (via Crowded Kitchen)
Pecan Pie Cookies
Follow this recipe to make some delicious pecan pie cookies. You won’t even miss the actual pie. (via Spend with Pennies)
Chocolate Bourbon Pecan Pie
Just read that title. This pecan pie recipe has bourbon in it. So, so good! (via She Wears Many Hats)
Pumpkin Pecan Pie Cupcakes
Skip a trip to the bake shop and make a batch of cupcakes at home. You'll save some coins, plus you might just end up with a yummier treat! This pecan pie-adjacent recipe is almost too good to be true. (via Chef Lindsey Farr)
Chocolate Pecan Pie Bliss Balls
Though bite-sized, these pecan pie balls are full on flavor. They're also quite a healthy choice for the holidays, being made with dates and oats. (via Vanilla and Bean)
Mini Caramel Pecan Tarts
Guess what? These Caramel Pecan Tarts are gluten-free! Despite that, they still boast a super succulent filling for your post-Thanksgiving feast treat. (via My Baking Addiction)
Cranberry Pecan Pie
Try turning your pecan pie tart with some cranberries. The extra punch of flavor is everything. (via I Should Be Mopping the Floor)
Easy Pecan Tarts
Y’all – it only takes five whole minutes to prep these pecan pie tarts, and 10 minutes to bake. Procrastinators, rejoice! (via Gimme Some Oven)
Pecan Pie Fudge
Looking for the perfect hostess gift? Follow this pecan pie recipe to make a big batch of fudge that you can bring to every party this fall. (via Crazy for Crust)
Pecan Cobbler
If pie isn’t totally your thing, try prepping a cobbler. First up? Definitely this pecan cobbler. (via Call Me PMc)
Nutmeg-Ccented Maple Brown Sugar Mini Pecan Pies
This pecan pie recipe is elevated with an inclusion of nutmeg. It's going to complement the sweeter notes from the pecans and brown sugar in the best way. (via Signature Concoctions)
Pecan Pie Bars
This is one of the best pecan pie recipes that tastes *just* as good as it looks. Your guests are in for a serious treat. (via Just a Taste)
Pecan Pie Cheesecake
The nutty flavor is what makes this pecan pie cheesecake our new dessert go-to. Pretty soon, it'll be yours, too. (via Spicy Southern Kitchen)
What’s your secret to the perfect pecan pie? Tell us in the comments below, and don't forget to check out our newsletter for more crowd-pleasing dessert recipes!
This post has been updated. Previous reporting by Samantha Tagher.
- 23 Easy Pie Recipes That Are Simple As...Pie! ›
- You're Gonna Want To Bookmark This Crazy-Good Pumpkin Pie Recipe ›
- Spike Your Sweets: Bourbon Pecan Pie Ice Cream ›
- 19 Sweet Potato Pie Recipes You Haven’t Tried Before ›
- 31 Mini Pie Recipes To Try This Holiday Season ›
- Say “Happy National Pecan Day” With These 14 Nutty Recipes ›
- 11 Pecan Recipes That Go Way Beyond Just Pie ›
- Your Guests Will Love This Cinnamon Pecan Pie Recipe - Brit + Co ›
Creative Assistant, Meredith Holser, is B+C's resident food writer, photographer, and TikTok taker. Meredith writes about a range of topics for B+C, but she's adopted food writing in all its many facets for the last year. You can see her work published in Do214, Advocate Magazine, WFAA, and North Texas Daily. Meredith's passion for photography began after sneaking her mom's iPhone to take pictures of flowers on vacation, eventually evolving from a passion to a professional career. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.