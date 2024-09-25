9 Must-Have Puma Sneakers For Perfect Fall Outfits
Though the hype around certain sneakers like theAdidas Samba and the Onitsuka Tiger is certainly still hot, I urge you to turn your attention to Puma sneakers. From the classic Palermos to suede-clad Easy Riders, Puma’s current sneaker lineup is nothing but comfy and on-trend. They’ve got the perfect neutral shoes and pairs with pops of color to suit your personal style. These 9 Puma sneakers are the absolute must-have silhouettes of the season – scroll on to shop!
Puma
Easy Rider SN Sneakers
I am in love with these cool sneaks. The brown colorway is fall time's BFF, but you can also take them deep into the winter and spring since they really pair well with anything. These shoes are undeniably sporty, thanks to the contrasting side stripes and visible gum sole with tons of traction to support every single step.
Puma
Palermo LaModa Vintage Sneakers
Look at that platform! These boosted shoes look super chic with a medley of materials like suede and mesh. If your looks need a good boost, opt for this pair. You can also shop 'em in bright red and electric blue colorways.
Puma
Suede XL Sneakers
Another playfully chunky silhouette, the Puma Suede XL's boast ultra-wide, vintage-inspired laces and a maximized tongue. These also come in 10 more colorways so you can find your perfect fit! I'd opt for these easy black and white ones, since they'll be easy to match with *all* of my casual fall outfits.
Puma
Palermo Leather Sneakers
An absolute classic, – and some would argue the classic – the Palermo Leather Sneakers boast an easy-to-style low profile, bold side stripes, and suede paneling along the toe box for that familiar, yet unmissable effect. You can currently shop 'em in 4 other colorways, from bright hues to more toned-down nuetrals.
Puma
Suede Trippy Sneakers
The wavy design on these sneakers is everything. The detailed paneling and stitching gives this pair extra 'oomph' that'll definitely turn heads and inspire confidence wherever you go. I thoroughly enjoy the mellow earth tones on these Puma sneakers in particular.
Puma
Scuderia Ferrari Suede Trippy Sneakers
Flaunting Ferrari-esque details within the tongue logo, these suede Puma sneakers are absolutely dripping in curb appeal. The unique rubber outsole stacks a clear layer atop a red color to create an eye-catching effect, plus adds a nice wash of color you can play around with, mixing or matching with your outfits!
Puma
Mayze Brushed Suede Sneakers
Talk about some stacked sneaks. This edgy pair mixes leather and synthetic materials up top, while the contrasting bottoms are made of durable rubber. The Puma logo is stylishly spotted throughout the shoe on the tongue, sides, and soles. These Puma sneakers are the perfect pair to add to your capsule wardrobe since they'll wear well with just about anything – especially if you specialize in nuetrals!
Puma
Suede Classic Sneakers
Colorful shoes like these are the ultimate pair to pull out if your 'fit is lacking a bit of star power. This lapis-blue shoe immediately pulls together any everyday, basic ensemble since the bold color can't be missed! You'll love the comfort of the low-profile silhouette and the sporty look of the side stripes.
Puma
Suede Podium Sneakers
Dotted in blues, yellows, and reds, color takes these what would've been boring sneaks to the next level. The color-switching laces are definitely the star of this shoe, customizing your look beyond compare.
