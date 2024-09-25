Brit + Co Logo
brit logo
Search
AI  powered

This Week’s Stories

throwback Halloween costumes
Halloween Costumes

100 Nostalgic Halloween Costume Ideas For Everyone Who Loves A Throwback

26 Halloween drink recipes
Cocktails

26 Frightfully Delicious Halloween Drink Recipes For Any Age

home design upgrades
Home Decor Inspo

The #1 Affordable Upgrade To Elevate Your Home, According To Top Designers

adam brody and leighton meester
Celebrity News

Adam Brody Was “Instantly Smitten” With Wife Leighton Meester

Best Travel Neck Pillows
Travel

The 6 Best Travel Neck Pillows On Amazon That Are Actually Worth It

matte lipsticks
Makeup

10 Long-Lasting Matte Lipsticks To Perfect Your Moody Fall Pout

dolly parton and miley cyrus
Celebrity News

Dolly Parton Just Found Out If She's Actually Related to Her “Fairy Goddaughter” Miley Cyrus

worms in salmon
Food News

WTF Are These White Worms In My Salmon?

17 hearty fall soup recipes
Healthy Eating

17 Hearty Fall Soup Recipes To Warm Your Belly

Gilmore Girls: A Year In The Life lorelai and rory theory about after gilmore girls season 7
Movies

'Gilmore Girls' Fans Will Love Lauren Graham's Emotional New Movie Trailer

best gifts for kids 2024
Shopping

12 Best Gifts For Kids That’ll Get All The “Oohs” And “Aahs”

one tree hill sequel
TV

Hilarie Burton On The "Vital" Change In 'One Tree Hill' Sequel

Canned Pumpkin Recipes
Recipes

47 Canned Pumpkin Recipes To Make Before Thanksgiving

Trending Stories

halloween costumes
Halloween Costumes

100 Nostalgic Halloween Costume Ideas For Everyone Who Loves A Throwback

food
Cocktails

26 Frightfully Delicious Halloween Drink Recipes For Any Age

home decor
Home Decor Inspo

The #1 Affordable Upgrade To Elevate Your Home, According To Top Designers

celebrity
Celebrity News

Adam Brody Was “Instantly Smitten” With Wife Leighton Meester