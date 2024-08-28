5 Fall Shoe Trends For 2024 That Should Be In Every Closet This Year
With every new season comes a new set of trends, with everything from jeans to bags to shoes. And while trends certainly come and go, I'm really excited for all the incredible shoe trends on the horizon this year that I could see sticking around for years to come. There's western style, cottagecore, coquette style, elevated minimalism, and so many more! These upcoming trends give so much room fro flexibility in your wardrobe, and will honestly make you so excited to get dressed in the morning. So without further ado, let's get into my five favorite shoe trends at the moment that totally belong in your shopping cart.
Chunky Loafers
Free People Green Liv Loafer
I love a good loafer, and the chunkier the better with these cute shoes! This chunky loafer is from Free People, and I'm actually obsessed with the stunning khaki green color that it comes in. These would look absolutely divine styled with a cute mini dress and some opaque tights!
Sam Edelman Elaina T-Strap Flat Loafer
These chunky loafers are a mix of a mary jane and a loafer, and I love them. These cute shoes seem very vintage-inspired which is always in for the autumnal season. Can't you just picture them styled with a mini skirt, and some ruffle socks? Too cute!
Tall Boots
Steve Madden Western Boots
These boots are #1 on my wishlist at the moment, and they're also all over my FYP (for good reason). Western-style continues to be a trend that comes back every fall, so I don't see it going away anytime soon. You can pair these cute shoes with so many styles of outfits. You can wear them with jeans, mini skirts, or even midi dresses! The list goes on and on.
Dolce Vita Suede Brown Boots
My brown suede boots get so much wear in the fall and winter seasons. I'm constantly throwing them on when I'm in a hurry, and they instantly make any outfit look 10 times more cute, and more polished. Plus, when they have a short heel like this pair, they're actually super comfortable.
Fun Sneakers
Gazelle Yellow
When many people think of fall, they picture a very muted, dull color palette. However, I think autumn is a fantastic time to embrace the darker, richer colors of the season! From mustard yellows to woodsy greens, there are so many gorgeous hues to give a chance throughout the fall. I'd pair this stunning Adidas sneakers with a basic white t-shirt and some comfy jeans.
Handball Spezial Shoes
I absolutely adore navy in the fall, and this cute pair of Spezials are no exception to that! The added lighter gray-blue detailing makes these chunkier sneakers a little more feminine, adding an almost Bridgerton-esque hue to these shoes. Plus, this pair is all over Pinterest, so you know they're on-trend. I'd grab a pair of jeans and an oversized cable knit sweater for the perfect fall look here!
Mesh Flats
Steve Madden Mesh Flats
It honestly took me quite a long time to warm up to the mesh shoe trend, but I have to say that I've definitely come around to it. Now, I'm seeing them everywhere...I kind of can't get enough! They make a simple outfit seem so much more unique and bold. These will be my next trendy purchase, for sure.
Jeffrey Campbell Mesh
Here's another mesh pair, but in white — and I think I like these even more! I never listen to the rule "you can't wear white after Labor Day," and it seems most people agree because white shoes are definitely tending for fall! Breaking fashion rules for fall? Yeah, I can get behind that trend.
Burgundy
Franco Sarto Mary Janes
Mary janes keep coming back in style, repeating season after season, and I'm so happy about it — especially because this trend was made for fall! They look so cute with so many different outfit combos! Pair them with a cute pleated skirt, throw on a cable knit sweater, and grab your PSL for the ideal fall fit.
Paige Slingback
I love a good pair of slingback — and bonus points if they're a kitten heel! While these are on the pricier side, they're every bit worth the investment for how much wear you're sure to get out of them. I love Paige, and I've purchased from them multiple times, loving every item I've picked up! Their pieces last forever!
