Elevate your pumpkin decor this season.
15 Pretty Pumpkin Decor Finds That Actually Aren't Cheesy
Theresa Gonzalez is a writer based in Sonoma, CA and the author of Sunday Sews. She covers all things travel, design and food.
I love decorating for the holidays, but Halloween can be tricky. The classic orange-and-black combo isn’t exactly an aesthetic I love for my home, even for a season. Luckily, there are plenty of pumpkin pieces that lean chic rather than garish. From a cozy pumpkin cocotte for fall dinners to cult-favorite candles, these pretty pumpkin decor finds are more treat than trick(y).
Scroll to see all our favorite, pretty pumpkin decor below!
Williams Sonoma
Staub Stoneware Pumpkin Cocotte
Serve up cozy fall soups, stews, or sides with these ceramic pumpkin bakers. Inspired by French heirloom pumpkins, they bring warmth and whimsy to your fall gatherings.
Anthropologie
Capri Blue Pumpkin Clove Capiz Jar Candle
Capri Blue’s cult-favorite candles — like the iconic Volcano — pair swoon-worthy scents with statement vessels. Top-rated on Anthro, it’s your fragrance crush this season.
Birch Lane
Adamsdale Halloween Outdoor Doormat
This eco-friendly coconut coir mat traps dirt, cleans easy, and serves up major pumpkin style — indoors or out.
Target
Plaid Faux Mohair Shaped Pumpkin Throw Pillow
Stylish and made from STANDARD 100 by OEKO-TEX certified fabric, this pumpkin throw pillow makes an inviting seasonal accent for sofas, beds, or chairs.
Anthropologie
Heirloom Pumpkin Scalloped Stoneware Plate
Serve up dessert in style with these festive plates you can use again and again.
Anthropologie
Pumpkins On The Vine Table Runner
Keep things festive and functional with this cotton table runner. Designed for spooky season hosting, they add playful Halloween charm while making cleanup easy.
Pottery Barn Kids
Pumpkin Luminaries
These carved pumpkins last for every season and bring illuminated charm to your fall decor.
Etsy
Pumpkin Spice Dough Bowl Candle
Made with 100% natural, eco-friendly, and sustainable soy wax, each candle features lead-free cotton wicks and natural fragrances while remaining completely phthalate-free and paraffin-free. Carefully hand-poured in small batches in Arlington, VA, every piece casts a rich Pumpkin Spice Buttercream scent.
Crate and Barrel
Pumpkin Wood Serving Board
Celebrate autumn with this pumpkin-shaped serving board, made from sustainable mango wood. Its rustic finish make it perfect for Halloween cheese boards or Thanksgiving appetizer spreads.
Etsy
Cozy Knit Pumpkin, Set of 12
Scatter tiny knit pumpkins on your dining table, tuck into jars, or style on a mantle for a cozy, festive touch.
Pottery Barn Kids
Pottery Barn Kids Light-Up Paper Mache Pumpkin
These hand-painted paper-mâché pumpkins glow with energy-efficient LEDs, bringing seasonal charm to your entryway. With a classic jack-o’-lantern face and convenient timer, they’re festive yet elevated.
Anthropologie
Sorrella Stoneware Pumpkin Mug
Sip your PSL in style — these stoneware and hand-painted pumpkin mugs turn everyday warm drinks into Halloween fun. Cute, quirky, and perfectly fall-ready.
Williams Sonoma
Williams Sonoma Outdoor Pre-Lit Faux Pumpkins
Perfect indoors or on a covered porch, this set of three pre-lit faux pumpkins add a festive glow to your home. Made from resin, they feature LED lights with a timer for easy evening ambiance.
Anthropologie
BOO Pumpkin Stake Set
Skip the rotting jack-o’-lantern mess. This sturdy iron stake slides into uncarved pumpkins for a chic, low-effort Halloween porch upgrade.
World Market
Pumpkin Embossed Botanical Baking Dish
Serve up autumn vibes with this pumpkin-shaped stoneware baking dish. From casseroles to sides, its golden stem makes every fall gathering feel extra festive.
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