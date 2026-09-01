I love decorating for the holidays, but Halloween can be tricky. The classic orange-and-black combo isn’t exactly an aesthetic I love for my home, even for a season. Luckily, there are plenty of pumpkin pieces that lean chic rather than garish. From a cozy pumpkin cocotte for fall dinners to cult-favorite candles, these pretty pumpkin decor finds are more treat than trick(y).

Scroll to see all our favorite, pretty pumpkin decor below!

Williams Sonoma Staub Stoneware Pumpkin Cocotte Serve up cozy fall soups, stews, or sides with these ceramic pumpkin bakers. Inspired by French heirloom pumpkins, they bring warmth and whimsy to your fall gatherings.

Anthropologie Capri Blue Pumpkin Clove Capiz Jar Candle Capri Blue’s cult-favorite candles — like the iconic Volcano — pair swoon-worthy scents with statement vessels. Top-rated on Anthro, it’s your fragrance crush this season.

Birch Lane Adamsdale Halloween Outdoor Doormat This eco-friendly coconut coir mat traps dirt, cleans easy, and serves up major pumpkin style — indoors or out.

Target Plaid Faux Mohair Shaped Pumpkin Throw Pillow Stylish and made from STANDARD 100 by OEKO-TEX certified fabric, this pumpkin throw pillow makes an inviting seasonal accent for sofas, beds, or chairs.

Anthropologie Heirloom Pumpkin Scalloped Stoneware Plate Serve up dessert in style with these festive plates you can use again and again.

Anthropologie Pumpkins On The Vine Table Runner Keep things festive and functional with this cotton table runner. Designed for spooky season hosting, they add playful Halloween charm while making cleanup easy.

Pottery Barn Kids Pumpkin Luminaries These carved pumpkins last for every season and bring illuminated charm to your fall decor.

Etsy Pumpkin Spice Dough Bowl Candle Made with 100% natural, eco-friendly, and sustainable soy wax, each candle features lead-free cotton wicks and natural fragrances while remaining completely phthalate-free and paraffin-free. Carefully hand-poured in small batches in Arlington, VA, every piece casts a rich Pumpkin Spice Buttercream scent.

Crate and Barrel Pumpkin Wood Serving Board Celebrate autumn with this pumpkin-shaped serving board, made from sustainable mango wood. Its rustic finish make it perfect for Halloween cheese boards or Thanksgiving appetizer spreads.

Etsy Cozy Knit Pumpkin, Set of 12 Scatter tiny knit pumpkins on your dining table, tuck into jars, or style on a mantle for a cozy, festive touch.

Pottery Barn Kids Pottery Barn Kids Light-Up Paper Mache Pumpkin These hand-painted paper-mâché pumpkins glow with energy-efficient LEDs, bringing seasonal charm to your entryway. With a classic jack-o’-lantern face and convenient timer, they’re festive yet elevated.

Anthropologie Sorrella Stoneware Pumpkin Mug Sip your PSL in style — these stoneware and hand-painted pumpkin mugs turn everyday warm drinks into Halloween fun. Cute, quirky, and perfectly fall-ready.

Williams Sonoma Williams Sonoma Outdoor Pre-Lit Faux Pumpkins Perfect indoors or on a covered porch, this set of three pre-lit faux pumpkins add a festive glow to your home. Made from resin, they feature LED lights with a timer for easy evening ambiance.

Anthropologie BOO Pumpkin Stake Set Skip the rotting jack-o’-lantern mess. This sturdy iron stake slides into uncarved pumpkins for a chic, low-effort Halloween porch upgrade.

World Market Pumpkin Embossed Botanical Baking Dish Serve up autumn vibes with this pumpkin-shaped stoneware baking dish. From casseroles to sides, its golden stem makes every fall gathering feel extra festive.

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