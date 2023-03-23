Queen Charlotte's Bridgerton Prequel Offers A New Love Story And A Look Inside Palace Walls
Bridgerton was exactly what we needed when it premiered in 2021. With the romance, exploration of female friendships, and to-die-for costumes, it always provides the perfect dose of escapism when we need it. Netflix just released the full trailer for their Queen Charlotte prequel series, which documents the life of Queen Charlotte (played by Golda Rosheuvel in the original series and India Amarteifio in this spinoff), as well as her relationship with the king and her court.
When Charlotte is forced to marry, she finds that her betrothed is more intriguing — and handsome — than she expected. She must navigate her new life and stay true to herself in the process. We can't wait to see the full story unfold.
What is Queen Charlotte about?
Nothing can prepare Queen Charlotte for marrying King George. Unsure at first, the couple begins a complex and beautiful love story that also results in a shift that changes society forever — and paves the way for all our favorite characters in Bridgerton.
Who is Queen Charlotte in Bridgerton based on?
The character is inspired by the real-life wife of King George III, who lived from May 19, 1744 until November 17, 1818.
Who's in the cast?
India Amarteifio as Queen Charlotte in the prequel series
Featured image via Liam Daniel/Netflix
In addition to India Amarteifio, we'll see Michelle Fairley as Princess Augusta, Corey Mylchreest as Young King George, Arsema Thomas as Young Agatha Danbury, and Sam Clemmett as Young Brimsley.
We'll also see Golda Rosheuvel, Adjoa Andoh, and Ruth Gemmell, play the older versions of Queen Charlotte, Lady Agatha Danbury, and Lady Violet Bridgerton that we've seen in Bridgerton.
What was Queen Charlotte famous for?
In addition to her royal status, Queen Charlotte and King George had a taste for music. They loved German artists in particular.
Does Queen Charlotte exist in the Bridgerton books?
Queen Charlotte is not a character in the original Bridgerton books, but she does appear in the Netflix series.
When can I watch Queen Charlotte?
The series will premiere on May 4, 2023.
Where can I watch the series?
You'll be able to watch the show on Netflix. You can stream both seasons of Bridgerton there now!
Are you excited for Queen Charlotte? Let us know your thoughts on Twitter!
Featured image via Liam Daniel/Netflix
B+C Editorial Assistant, Swiftie | Chloe is originally from the Outer Banks (yes, like the Netflix show!). When she isn't writing or updating her blog Pastels and Pop Culture, Chloe enjoys watching Marvel movies or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!