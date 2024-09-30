Fans Will Love This Easy ‘Bridgerton’ Costume For Halloween 2024
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
The latest season of Bridgerton gave us everything we loved about the first two installments: beautiful design and decor, romance, delicious recipes, and of course, some of the most beautiful costumes ever. Considering we can't pass up the opportunity to recreate memorable and iconic Halloween costumes, we had to give this one a go.
While the regency era might feel over the top, it's actually easier than you might expect to bring this look into your closet. There are only a few pieces you need to bring this look to life, and once you figure out which 'fit, colors, and accessories work for you, you'll have a Halloween costume you can wear for years to come.
The most important part of any Bridgerton costume is a colorful, empire waist dress. Each family in the show has a different color palette so you can base your Halloween costume off of your favorite characters. Since we're big fans of the Bridgerton family themselves, we went with blue ;).
This dress is also a great idea because of how versatile it is — if you have multiple Halloween parties, you can turn it into multiple costumes! Be a Bridgerton one day and a princess the next, or you can even turn it into a The Princess Diaries costume! It's a win-win-win.
Since the dress really steals the show with this costume, you only need a few more period piece-appropriate accessories and you're ready to party. Grab a pair of opera gloves and a tiara that you can add to your updo to really complete the look.
The beauty aspect of this costume is totally up to what you're comfortable with. The show has created its own makeup look that transcends the time period with a little bit of a smokey eye, and curls and jewels that make each character stand out, but you can also keep your hair and makeup plain if you'd rather be historically accurate and simple. Either way, you'll steal the show with this Bridgerton costume!
This post has been updated.
