14 Toys and Books to Give Kids a Little “Quiet Time”
"I'm bored!" is a chorus all mamas dread and this fall we could hear a lot of it as kids are out of school due to the pandemic. But boredom is GOOD. Research shows that it encourages kids to think creatively as they try to find something more interesting to do. So instead of offering a list of options to beat their boredom, give them a quiet space to think up their own fun. Here are toys and books to fill that space and inspire a creative spark!
Quiet Time Activities for Kids ($25)
Kids can play for hours with these 30 coins that suggest 60 activities for ages 3-10.
Priya Dreams of Marigolds & Masala Children's Book ($18)
This book tells the sweet story of Priya, who learns about her heritage through her Babi Ba's colorful stories about India. Order a signed copy, for ages 4-8, directly from author and illustrator Meenal Patel.
Butterfly Playdough Kit ($17)
Playdough is perfect for inspiring some quiet creative time. In this canvas bag, you'll score a roll of homemade, non-toxic, scented playdough (glitter optional), sparkly puff balls, butterfly mold, star wand, daisies, straws, a wooden rolling pin, and jewels — makes a great gift too!
Carry Home Dollhouse ($79)
This plush, travel-friendly dollhouse serves up all the imaginative play with a closet full of clothes, a set of dolls, curtains that tie back and even a key under the welcome mat.
Monochrome Wooden Name Puzzle ($20+)
The first word tots often learn to spell is their name. Get them practicing with this birch puzzle made with non-toxic paint, eco-friendly ink, and a food-grade non-toxic wood sealer.
Fidget Blocks ($16)
As they sit quietly in their play space, kids can twist their way to all sorts of shapes with these linked blocks.
Donut Sensory Bin ($16)
Kids can pretend they're baking donuts with this non-toxic and handmade kit with colorful rice sprinkles!
Wood Pegboard ($18+)
This Montessori board is a great way for kids to learn colors, numbers, and counting.
Watermelon Stacker Toy ($36)
This handmade wooden stacking watermelon looks good enough to eat! For the kid who might go there, it's made from non-toxic water-based colors.;)
Gratitude Journal For Kids ($15)
Kids can write or draw pictures of what makes them grateful, every day. Sweet!
Lovevery Block Set ($90)
Blocks are great for building spatial, language, and problem-solving skills. This 70-block set is made with FSC-certified solid beech wood and water-based non-toxic paint so you can feel good about your kiddos playing around with them.
Rainbow Sensory Bin ($45)
Rainbow colored rice and all sorts of sorting jars and colorful bits make this sensory tray so fun for littles!
Busy Bag - Preschool Quiet Activities ($20)
Find six screen-free activities to engage your little minds and keep their fingers busy.
Transport Puzzle ($44)
This birch puzzle made with safe eco-friendly paints is perfect for future jetsetters!
Personalized Quiet Book ($36+)
We love the idea of a quiet book with life-skills activities like felt toothpaste and toothbrush, dress-up dolls, fabric soap, shoes to tie, a tiara, car, and locks.
