New! Get Unlimited Access to 120+ Online Classes
SIGN UP
menu-iconCreated with Sketch.x-iconCreated with Sketch.Subscribe

Looking for sweet cookie recipes,

the latest fashion trends and inspo,

or a way to up your calligraphy game?

We'll help you find something amazing ✨

More From Sponsored

Watch These Stars Reveal Their Surprising Backup Career Plans

Can you imagine having John Krasinski as your English teacher?! 😱😂

More Videos

4 Ways We're Styling the Kiddos for Back to “School” This Fall

Badge
H&M
None

Somehow it's already August (what is time?!) and school, in many shapes and forms, is right around the corner. Many of us are balancing a combination of distance and virtual learning, sending kids back for a couple days a week or in shifts, attending outdoor classes, homeschooling while parents work in shifts, or even hiring teachers for quarantine pods of similar aged kids. That's a whole lot of possibilities! While we try to create routine and establish some semblance of normalcy in our lives, back to school style is one fun way to get your kiddos excited for getting back in the groove of learning, whatever that looks like. That special first day of school outfit is still a tradition you can keep!

We've teamed up with H&M to get Brit and her sons Ansel and Austin 'fitted for the new school year with back to school styles for every kind of classroom. Scroll on to see how we're getting ready with trendy wardrobe essentials and comfy-cute styles.

First Day of "School" Outfit

Whether your kiddo is catching up with friends IRL or via a video classroom, you can't send them back to school without a super fun first day outfit. Let them choose their favorite colors, patterns, characters and more. You can even do a virtual shopping trip and invite them to pick out a couple special pieces for the new year.

Dust off all those school supplies you bought by the boxful back in March, this year's school scene will definitely be a hybrid of homeschool, distance learning and educational playtime.

SHOP THIS "FIRST DAY" LOOK

Gameboy T-shirt

$14.99
Buy Now

Sweatshorts

$9.99
Buy Now

White Sneakers

$19.99
Buy Now

Chino Shorts

$9.99
Buy Now

Take It Outside

Layers on layers! With some schools bringing the classroom outside and homeschool often taking place in the backyard, we've gotta get our kiddos layered up. Getting outside is also essential for making sure your little ones don't go into zombie zone after too much screen time. Whenever you can get outside for a lesson or activity, we highly encourage you to do so!

SHOP THIS LAYERED LOOK

Jersey shirts (5)

$29.99
Buy Now

Cotton Chinos

$9.99
Buy Now

Henley Shirt

$18.99
Buy Now

Pique Joggers

$14.99
Buy Now

Ansel was such a big fan of this graphic tee, he couldn't help but discard his dinosaur layer when the sun came out ;)

All Packed Up

Make sure they've got all the gear they need whether class is taking place at home, outside or in a socially distant school classroom. Super cute backpack with pockets for all your kid's key items? Check. Face mask? Check. Hand sanitizer? Check. Colored pencils, markers and a notebook? Oh yeah.

SHOP BACKPACKS

Snoopy Backpack

$17.99
Buy Now

Dino Backpack

$19.99
Buy Now

Fox Backpack

$14.99
Buy Now

Minions Backpack

$24.99
Buy Now

Design Outfits The Night Before

Turn your kiddo into a mini stylist! Encourage them to pick out what they want to wear the night before and make it fun. Plus, your morning routine just got 10 minutes shorter ;)

Lay out a bunch of cute options (that actually fit! and are seasonally appropriate) and let your kid get creative with their look. Then all you have to do is give them a quick steam to create a put-together look.

SHOP THE BACK TO SCHOOL COLLECTION

Striped Henley

$9.99
Buy Now

Green Sneakers

$24.99
Buy Now

Sequined T-shirt

$9.99
Buy Now

Minion Sneakers

$24.99
Buy Now

Cotton Jumper

$14.99
Buy Now

Sneakers

$24.99
Buy Now

Jersey Leggings (5)

$34.99
Buy Now

Amazing Sweatshirt

$14.99
Buy Now

Alright y'all, time to hit the books! ;) 

Let's be real — we're all ready to go back to school.

And mom's got a few new threads too! Check them out!

SHOP ALL WOMEN'S

Long Jacket

$35
Buy Now

Ribbed T-Shirt

$8
Buy Now

Ultra High Jeans

$30
Buy Now

Sneakers

$15
Buy Now

Crêped Dress

$35
Buy Now

Slides

$25
Buy Now

Wide-Cut Dress

$25
Buy Now

Sandals

$30
Buy Now

To add affordable and stylish new threads to your mini-me's wardrobe, check out H&M's Back to School collection, fit for every kind of classroom.

How are you getting ready for going "back to school" this fall? DM us @britandco!

This post was created in partnership with H&M.

parenting
Sponsored

Trending Stories

Go Behind the Scenes with Brit
Feel better, get smarter, and LOL a little… every week.
Trending Topics