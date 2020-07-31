7 Ways to Create the Perfect Study Space for Kids at Home
Back to "school" has a whole new meaning this year as schools debate whether to reopen, continue distance learning, or offer a hybrid of both. Either way, it looks like kids will be going to school virtually at least some of the time. Not to worry! With a little prep, you can make their virtual classroom a creative space that makes learning fun and productive. With the right space and light and screen time accessories, your kiddo will be able to focus on whatever the school year brings, virtually and IRL!
We partnered up with Zenni's Blokz™ Trivex® Blue Light Glasses to dream up ways you can turn even the smallest space in your home (hello study closet!) into a great place for kids to learn. Zenni kid's glasses with Blokz Trivex are durable, impact-resistant lenses that also help protect young eyes from potentially damaging blue light while they're in front of screens all day. These lenses do double-duty to keep eyes safe while kids are studying AND playing.
They also come in all sorts of fun frames for kids (and adults!), from colorful cat-eyes that double as sunnies to round styles for mini-hipsters to flexible frames for active littles. You don't even need a prescription!
So CUTE, right? Blokz Trivex lenses come with UV and blue light protection so they work indoors and out. What's up with the blue light from our screens? It can cause eyes to feel dry, irritated, and tired while also potentially blurring vision and disrupting sleep. Eek. Blokz Trivex help block the blue light and are the new virtual school essential. Now on to creating your kiddo's perfect study space.
1. Get Creative with Space. Desk space can be limited if you and your hubs/wifey are also working from home, but creating a space just for them that they go to every morning can make their days run so much more smoothly. So find a corner, with natural light preferably, where kids can focus on their work and not be distracted by games in their room or snacks in the fridge (but also, stock up on the snacks!).
2. Keep Essentials Within Reach. Use a bookshelf or a basket to keep books, notebooks, and worksheets near their study space so there's no "MOM, where is my [fill in the blank]!" This way they have what they need when the teacher calls on them and they're not running around the house during "class."
3. Make It Comfortable So They *Want* to Sit There. Sitting in a chair all day (we all know) can get tiring. Set them up with a comfy chair (add a chair cushion if needed), where they can sit comfortably and ergonomically, at least through a couple class periods. Making sure they get up between classes to stretch and relieve their eyes from the screen is also a good idea. (Zenni glasses with Blokz Trivex can help them get through the day with less digital eye strain too.)
4. Let Them Personalize It! Get kids to weigh in on what they want in their study space. They can add stickers, a magnetic chalkboard, motivational prints, even their favorite photos from summer. What we love about Zenni kid's glasses with Blokz Trivex is that you can personalize them too! Engrave your kid's name or a special message to inspire them to do their best this year (despite the circumstances).
5. Make It Easy to Clean and Organize. That is, so you don't have to.;) Set them up with paper trays, a trash bin, jars for pens, pencils, and highlighters and take advantage of wall space and windowsills to keep clutter at bay. A clean space is an ideal spot to study!
6. Add Plants or a Fish! Zen out their virtual classroom with greenery like succulents, ferns, or the easy-to-keep-alive pothos plant. Plants help clean the air and, just like a fish, can promote a calm and relaxing environment.
7. Design a Lounge Area. Sometimes a kid needs to chill. Add a bean bag or pillow area where kids can think, meditate, or just recharge in between virtual classes. It could be a cozy homework spot too!
Good luck this year, mamas! Just remember - our kids are resilient and amazing and they'll adapt probably easier than we will. Set them up with a great space at home and lots of love and they'll thrive, for sure. And remember to check out Zenni Blokz Trivex Blue Light Glasses for all that *extra* screen time this year. Grab a cute pair for yourself too!
