15 Heart-Warming Quotes About Kindness That Will Make Your Day
Staff Writer, Jasmine Williams, covers a variety of topics from home decor to beauty and everything in between. She has bylines at Motherly, The Everymom, and Byrdie where she wrote about motherhood, beauty, health and relationships. Jasmine knew she wanted to be a writer when she realized she was actually interested in reading the articles in her mom's favorite magazines — and she may or may not have ripped her favorite articles out to study them later. When she's not working, you can find Jasmine playing make-believe with her toddler, spending an undisclosed amount of time in Target or TJ Maxx, and searching for a family-friendly puppy to add to her family.
The world could use more kindness than we've seen lately because it feels like there's a lot of Mean Girls energy circulating online and in real life — and I don't mean by way of hilarious Tina Fey-written jokes. It's become cool to be disregard everyone else's feelings, but we can hear the cries for kindness behind each snarky attitude we encounter.
Realistically, there's no way we can combat the lack of kindness in the world with quotes, but we're sure these 16 reminders can help us remember to show grace to ourselves and others.
"Be kind, for everyone you meet is fighting a battle you know nothing about." —Wendy Mass
"Practice random kindness and senseless acts of beauty." —Anne Herbert
"You can always, always give something, even if it is only kindness!" —Anne Frank
"Deliberately seek opportunities for kindness, sympathy, and patience." —Evelyn Underhill
"The greatness of a community is most accurately measured by the compassionate actions of its members, a heart of grace and a soul generated by love." —Coretta Scott King
"Shall we make a new rule of life from tonight: always to try to be a little kinder than is necessary." —J.M. Barrie
"The words of kindness are more healing to a drooping heart than balm or honey." —Sarah Fielding
"Try to be a rainbow in someone’s cloud." —Maya Angelou
"We are all neighbors. Be kind. Be gentle." — Clemantine Wamaryia
"You’ve been criticizing yourself for years and it hasn’t worked. Try approving of yourself and see what happens." —Louise L. Hay
"Love and kindness are never wasted. They always make a difference." —Barbara De Angelis
"Kindness is always in stock." —Katy Perry
"Love and kindness are never wasted. They always make a difference." —Amelia Earhart
"Carry out a random act of kindness, with no expectation of reward, safe in the knowledge that one day someone might do the same for you." —Princess Diana
"Be kind to yourself so that you can be happy enough to be kind to the world." —Misha Collins
