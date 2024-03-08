You Can Finally See Tina Fey & Amy Poehler On Tour Together In 2024
In honor of Women's History Month, we're honoring some of our favorite celebrity BFFs, including ones you might not have known were friends — hello Emma Stone & Taylor Swift and Riley Keough & Dakota Johnson! But in my opinion, Tina Fey & Amy Poehler's friendship absolutely takes the cake. These women have been friends for over three decades, and continue to remind me why female friendships are so important. Their latest stunt? A double act! While you look up the closest Restless Leg tour, let's take a trip down memory lane, from SNL to Mean Girls.
Tina Fey & Amy Poehler's Friendship Timeline
Image via Scott Gries/Getty Images
1993 — Tina Fey And Amy Poehler Meet At Improv Class
In the early '90s, Tina Fey and Amy Poehler met at Chicago's iO improv theater. According to Amy Poehler's Yes Please memoir, the cofounder of the theater said that the duo were basically the same person, just with different colored hair! After performing at an improv group called Inside Vladimir, Tina Fey and Amy Poehler started at the Second City comedy club.
Image via Peter Kramer/Getty Images
September 29, 2001 — Tina Fey And Amy Poehler Work At Saturday Night Live
After a few years in different cities, Tina Fey and Amy Poehler both began working for SNL. Tina became the comedy show's first head female writer in 1997, and in 2001, Amy became a cast member! Thank goodness, because I don't want to imagine a world without the "Meet Your Second Wife" sketch.
Image via Scott Gries/Getty Images
March 11, 2002 — Martin & Orloff Releases
In their first of many movies together, Tina Fey and Amy Poehler had smaller roles in Matt Walsh and Ian Roberts' Martin & Orloff, which also marked Tina's film debut! Amy appears as Orloff's friend Patty, while we see Tina as "Southern Woman."
Image via Paul Hawthorne/Getty Images
April 19, 2004 — Mean Girls Releases
Tina Fey and Amy Poehler reunited onscreen in 2004's cult classic, eternally-pink Mean Girls. In addition to writing the story, Tina starred as Cady's (Lindsay Lohan) math teacher Ms. Norbury, while Amy took on the role of Regina George's (Rachel McAdams) "cool mom," toting around mocktails and a tiny dog.
Image via Kevin Winter/Getty Images
October 22, 2005 — Tina Fey And Amy Poehler Cohost SNL's Weekend Update
Saturday Night Live's Weekend Update is arguably the funniest part of the show, and in 2005 it got even funnier because Tina and Amy became the hosts! The duo reunited as the cohosts ahead of the 2024 Emmys.
Image via Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival
April 2008 — Tina Fey And Amy Poehler Are On The Cover Of Vanity Fair
Along with Sarah Silverman and nine other "queens of comedy," Tina Fey and Amy Poehler were photographed for the cover of Vanity Fair. And on April 25, 2008, the duo's first major movie (Baby Mama) released. The story follows Tina Fey's Kate, a businesswoman who hires Amy Poehler's Angie to be her surrogate.
Image via Brendan Hoffman/Getty Images
November 9, 2010 — Amy Poehler Presents Tina Fey's Kennedy Center Award
Tina Fey won the Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize for American Humor in 2010, and there was no one better to present it to her than Amy Poehler, who described Tina as "a dynamite woman, a first-class lady, an upstanding broad and a straight-up dame" in her speech.
Image via Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal via Getty Images
January 13, 2013 — Tina Fey And Amy Poehler Host The Golden Globes
Before we had 2024's wildly unfunny Golden Globes monologue, Tina Fey and Amy Poehler hosted the show in 2013 — then again in 2014, 2015, and 2021. They've also hosted the Emmys! Their friendship is definitely the foundation for their hilarious bits, and even in 2021, when the Golden Globes was partially virtual, Tina Fey and Amy Poehler shined!
Image via Michael Buckner/Getty Images for ELLE
October 28, 2014 — Amy Poehler Calls Tina Fey Her "Partner In Crime"
In her memoir Yes Please, Amy Poehler dedicated an entire chapter to Tina Fey (called, you guessed it, "Partner In Crime") *and* added an acrostic poem dedicated to her as well. "Sometimes Tina [Fey] is like a very talented bungee-jumping expert," she says. "All it takes is for Tina to softly say, 'We can do this, right?' and I suddenly feel like I can jump off a bridge."
Image via Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
May 10, 2019 — Tina Fey (And More SNL Alum) Star In Amy Poehler's Wine Country
Tina Fey and Amy Poehler starred together in Amy's directorial debut, Wine Country. The movie follows a group of girlfriends who take a (very messy) birthday trip to Napa Valley.
Image via Kevin Winter/Getty Images
February 13, 2023 — Amy Poehler And Tina Fey Announce Their Restless Leg Comedy Tour
On Galentine's Day, Tina Fey and Amy Poehler announced they were *finally* going on their brand-new Restless Leg tour together in the spring and summer of 2023. And due to demand, they added more dates for the spring of 2024!
"If this tour goes right, we can finally end this friendship," Amy Poehler and Tina Fey joke in their official statement, via PEOPLE.
Image via Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal via Getty Images
January 14, 2024 — Tina Fey Calls Amy Poehler Her "Work Wife"
Ahead of their Restless Leg Tour, Tina Fey sat down with TODAY's Willie Geist to talk about her friendship with Amy Poehler, saying they "have such an ease and shorthand working with each other."
"But, it is such a paid mom’s weekend," she continues about the new comedy tour. "We go there and we’re like, 'Where should we — I heard there’s interesting vintage shopping,'" she jokes. "And whatever city we go to, we have, like, a nice lunch just like (Chris) Rock and (Dave) Chappelle. And then we do our show, and if it’s a Saturday, we go to our room, and we watch 'SNL' from the hotel room. It's a dream."
