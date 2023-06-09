You Can Enter To Win A $1,000 Rao’s Pasta Sauce Handbag At This Unique Pop-Up Experience
Make some room in your wardrobe for your favorite pasta sauce – yes, you heard that right. Fan-favorite Italian foods brand, Rao’s Homemade, launched two luxury purse designs (a la Panera’s exquisite baguette bag) that mimic the exact shape of their iconic sauce jar – and you can enter to win one.
Valued at $1,000 each, the cylindrical handbags pay tribute to Rao’s Marinara and brand-new Vodka Arrabbiata sauces, allowing you to spice up any summer look. To enter the giveaway, simply pay a virtual visit to Rao’s Virtual Saucery – where you can tour a rendering of their *super* saucy store.
For an IRL firsthand flavor experience, Chicagoans can visit The Saucery by Rao’s Homemade *right* in the city for an immersive pop-up event from June 9 through 11. The weekend will be full of exclusive tastings, sipping cocktails, and a whole lot more foodie fun.
Attendees are welcome to explore Rao’s late-night style pizza counter, embrace fun photo-ops, check out the luxury sauce jar handbags, and shop new Rao’s sauces and simmering soups at a dedicated sauce flight bar and soup station.
What’s more is Rao’s stan and fellow foodie, Kristin Cavallari will be on-site at the pop-up to meet fans and share her love for Rao’s with a delicious Baked Penne dish!
Rao's New Pasta Sauces and Soups
The all-new sauce and soup lineup from Rao's features a Caramelized Onion, Vodka Arrabbiata, and Pizza Arrabbiata sauces, as well as an Italian-Style Lentil Soup and Butternut Squash flavor.
The Caramelized Onion pasta sauce was crafted with sweet caramelized onions, and slow-simmered with Italian tomatoes for depth in flavor. Vodka Arrabbiata features a rich blend of Italian tomatoes, Parmigiano Reggiano and Pecorino Romano cheeses – and of course, a splash of vodka to complement the heat from crushed red peppers. The Pizza Arrabbiata jar was made for slathering pizza dough, and offers a tasty combo of Italian and cherry tomatoes and crushed red pepper.
You'll get a savory mouthful of chicken broth and sautéed vegetables with the Italian-Style Lentil Soup. Herby spices and roasted red pepper join in on the flavor fun, too! Finally, the Butternut Squash Soup heralds a velvety texture alongside sweet squash – the ultimate warming dish.
Images via Rao's Homemade
Creative Assistant, Meredith Holser, is B+C's resident food writer, photographer, and TikTok taker. Meredith writes about a range of topics for B+C, but she's adopted food writing in all its many facets for the last year. You can see her work published in Do214, Advocate Magazine, WFAA, and North Texas Daily. Meredith's passion for photography began after sneaking her mom's iPhone to take pictures of flowers on vacation, eventually evolving from a passion to a professional career. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.