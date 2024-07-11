15 Regencycore Home Decor Items For Your Inner Lady Bridgerton
We can all use a little Regencycorein our lives. The elegant 19th century home decor style exudes elegance and drama, just like the show that's brought it back. For Bridgertonfans, marveling at the fashion and fancy interior design of centuries past is part of what makes the show so appealing. The oh-so-pretty pastels, lace, silk and patterns are all so feminine and dreamy we can’t help but want to drape everything in Chinoiserie circa early 19th century London. Here, find dainty and charming pieces to add to your Regency-inspired space.
Anthropologie
Anthropologie Blossom Chinoiserie Mural
This best-selling mural has Penelope Featherington's name all over it. The Chinoiserie print echoes the past while still feeling fresh and modern, a total scene stealer!
GreenRow
Jade Candlestick Lamp
Rich tones like deep greens, golds, and burgundy hint to Regencycore's more opulent look. This vintage-inspired lamp is made from recycled aluminum and mouth-blown recycled glass. Fabric shades were popular in the Regency era, and the sage fabric cord and brass-finished socket are the little details we love.
Ruggable
Bridgerton Lady Whistledown Soft Blue Rug
Romantic floral motifs in a soft blue rug for your drawing room, my lady? Soft blues, pinks, greens, and lavenders are Regencycore color staples. This vintage-inspired area rug is water-resistant, stain-resistant, and machine-washable too!
Pottery Barn
Pottery Barn Sorrel Toile Duvet Cover
We can never have enough toile. Go ahead and embrace your 19th century countryside with this flora and fauna print in 100% cotton.
The Inside
Regency Bed
A bed fit for a queen! Choose from nearly 100 different and darling upholstery patterns, like this painterly and romantic botanical-bird print.
Urban Outfitters
UO Ori Settee Bench
Grab your favorite book and lounge like a lady in waiting on this cushioned settee bench, custom made just for you.
Anthropologie
Anthropologie Antiqued Bowls, Set Of Three
These aged iron bowls are perfect for fresh flowers, faux branches, and more.
Amazon
Glory Season Ruffled Tablecloth
Add a little flounce to your fete with this indoor-outdoor tablecloth.
Target
Opalhouse x Jungalow Alberhill Velvet Accent Chair With Fringe
Luxe fabrics like velvet, silk, and damask are quintessential Regencycore, as are tassels or fringe. This Velvet Accent Chair with Fringe designed with Jungalow is the perfect armchair for gossip, erconversation.
Anthropologie
Anthropologie Abi Dessert Plates
We can't help but picture the most darling dessert party with friends, dressed in Bridgerton attire naturally. The stoneware features motifs of florals and bees, handpainted first by print designers.
Caitlin Wilson
Caitlin Wilson Noelle Bow Pillow
Stripes and bows are also on trend for Regencycore fans. These silk pillows are just the right amount of fancy for your living room or bedroom.
PB Teen
LoveShackFancy Oversized Denim Bow Pillow
If you really want go big on drama, add this fun cotton oversized bow pillow by LoveShackFancy.
West Elm
West Elm Rhode Wide Stripe Cotton Placemats
For your next soiree, add these stylish ruffled placemats, made in collab with women-owned lifestyle brand RHODE.
Pottery Barn Kids
Jalea Vanity Desk
Are vanity tables back from the 19th century? We think so. Add this charming table to your space to primp and prep and have your me time.
Anthropologie
Anthropologie Gleaming Primrose Triptych Mirror
Large, gilded frames with elaborate designs are what Regencycore mirrors are made of. This stunning, vintage-inspired, Anthro triptych one is an icon already, Insta-famous for its lovely details and wide range of sizes.
