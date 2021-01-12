Moving in Together? Here's What to Expect According to Their Zodiac Sign
Sharing your personal space with someone can feel like you're walking on eggshells — especially if you go into the situation not knowing their idiosyncrasies and secrets. Fortunately, your zodiac sign can let others know what you're really like to live with (and vice versa) IRL. Check out what it's REALLY like to share a dwelling with each zodiac sign below.
Aries
Living with a Ram has its pros and cons. They'll help you shake off your post-work blues with motivational words of wisdom and prove to be super fun while chilling at home. But, they can be a little sparky and argumentative — especially if they don't get their way and they don't share their toys easily with others.
Taurus
The Bull will be easy going to live with, as long as you don't mess with their routine. They are a tad rigid, which may create conflicts with others. Bulls want what they want when they want it. They rarely compromise or settle for anything less — that includes what Netflix TV show they want to binge watch with you.
Gemini
The downfall to living with a Gemini is that they'll be all up in your biz, which may frustrate you at times. However, if you create boundaries with your Gemmy counterpart, they'll respect your needs. But, this doesn't guarantee they'll stop asking you a million questions about your day when you come home from work or quit oversharing with you.
Cancer
The crab is super protective of their home, feelings, and personal space — which is why they'll resort to asking for time away from you (in their cave) to lay in bed alone while they sort out their emotions. In a few hours, or days, they'll emerge from their cocoon ready to cook meals and have deep convos with you.
Leo
So, you'll be consumed with drama 24/7 when living with a lion. TBH, there are worse things in the world. As long as you disengage from their theatrical meltdowns and plotting (which you'll eventually turn a blind eye to), you will be able to create a wonderful and loving space in which you can reap the benefits of their generosity.
Virgo
Rooming with a Virgo doubles as living with your very own personal assistant (JK...well, not really!). They'll make sure every pillow gets fluffed, curtain gets ironed, and crevice gets cleaned. They'll also complete every task on your to-do list and theirs for fun, which will allow you to have more time to chill. Living with a Virgo is the tops!
Libra
Libras are the life of the party, so they'll rarely make an appearance at home. However, when they do make an appearance at home (you know, to keep their scales in balance) they'll romp around in furry slippers and satin PJs while offering up unsolicited advice as they discuss redecorating your dwelling with a coconut milk latte in their hand.
Scorpio
Scorpios aren't the neatest to live with — they leave cabinet doors open, dirty laundry on the floor, and will rarely scrub the floor (like never!). But, they'll always make sure the fridge is stocked and be generous with sharing their food. They'll do all the cooking (they'll even pack your lunch), as long as you wash all the dishes.
Sagittarius
Sag's like to live like ballers (even though they're rarely home), therefore, you expect the lion to have an opulent style (one that will make the Palace of Versailles look basic). If you can get used to the clutter and grandiosity of their decor, then you'll get along. Please note that the souvenirs from their globetrotting will add more clutter.
Capricorn
Living with a Cap is interesting. They'll need to have 24/7 access to their email and will take work home with them (which may be super annoying). On the flip side, they will be hands on when it comes to decorating, paying bills and rent, cooking, and watching movies with you (as long as they get to pick the flick).
Aquarius
If you're looking for all night chats and loving hugs from the Aquarian you cohabitate with, then living with a water-bearer isn't for you. Aquariuans will choose to converse more with their smart homes and Alexa than discuss their feelings with another at home. They'll come through by keeping your mutual dwelling updated with the latest tech and safety gadgets.
Pisces
For starters, living with a Pisces will make you step up your responsible nature. You'll be the one making sure bills get paid and dinner gets made (as their heads tend to get lost in the clouds). Their dreaminess and creativity will rub off on you by inspiring you to reach for the stars in all aspects of your life.
