Mar 21, 2022
How To Make Delicious Barbecue Ribs In The Oven
Ribs are a party food that can sometimes feel like a special-occasion treat. But if you're a rib-lover, there's no reason not to eat ribs as your typical weeknight dinner! In fact, you can make ribs in the oven relatively quickly and easily, and the results are succulent, flavorful, and delicious. If you love ribs but you're intimidated to try cooking them, we've got you covered. This recipe for how to cook ribs in the oven is simple and straightforward — not to mention insanely yummy.
Barbecue Beef Short Ribs
Ingredients:
- 4 pounds beef short ribs
- 1 tablespoon salt
- 2 teaspoons black pepper
- 2 teaspoons garlic powder
- 2 teaspoons chili powder
- 2 teaspoons onion powder
- 2 cups barbecue sauce, plus more for basting and serving
Directions:
- Place beef short ribs in a large oven-safe dish. Rub generously with salt, black pepper, garlic powder, chili powder, and onion powder on all sides. Place in the refrigerator to marinate overnight, or at least for a few hours.
- Remove the beef from the refrigerator and let rest for about an hour at room temperature. Preheat your oven to 225 F degrees.
- Pour barbecue sauce over the short ribs and let a little bit drip into in the bottom of the pan. Cover loosely with tinfoil, then place in the oven.
- Every hour, check the beef and baste with extra barbecue sauce and any accumulating juices from the bottom of the pan. The total cook time will be between 3 1/2 to 4 hours, so be sure to baste 3 to 4 times.
- Beef short ribs are done when the meat is tender and falling off the bones. When the meat is cool enough to handle, cut the meat from the bone, and remove any cartilage and excess fat. Serve with additional barbecue sauce if desired.
Recipe and photos by Sarah Anderson.
