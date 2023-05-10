This House Is Totally Giving Barbie-Core, And We’re Here For It
Come on Barbie, let’s go Barbie…your new Dream House is all pink-ed out and ready to move in! Now, you’re probably thinking of the IRL Barbie Dream House located in Malibu, CA – but we’d like to think this one is Barbie’s east coast oasis.
This Somerville, MA home (which just sold for a cool $1.5 million) has the chicest pink interior and exterior to match. The 3 bed, 1.5 bath home is dripping in pink and green spaces and uncommon patterns, accentuated further by dollhouse-like decor.
This is a Barbie-Tudor dream.
The open built in shelving! The crown molding! We love how the homeowner kept so many original features of the space, and adapted it to fit their personal style.
This painting is a fabulous accent to the matching wallpaper and teal fireplace.
This homeowner truly maximized the potential out of every space. We love the mixing and matching of patterns and textures — it truly feels like someone's home.
Now THIS is an office we wouldn't mind working in! Our creative juices are flowing already.
Some may say this kitchen is...kitschy. 😉
Bright green cabinetry may be a bit out there for you, but mixing up your knobs is such a fun way to add character to any space.
We love a sunroom situation, and this one is simply adorable.
The dainty decor paired with the chunky tiles creates the best kind of tension is this room.
The leopard carpeted staircase, the patterned floor — I mean, how fabulous!
Here's a more tame guest bedroom for when your in-laws come to town...
...And here's a room perfect for hosting that one friend who always knows how to find a good time!
The glossy paint may not be for everyone, but you can't deny the extra dimension it brings to the interior.
TBH we think everyone deserves an adorable dressing room like this one. It's a closet Barbie would be proud of for SURE.
Although the house is no longer on the market, there are plenty of other ways for you to get your Barbie-fix before the July 21 Barbie premiere. Swing by the Malibu Barbie Cafe's NYC and Chicago pop ups for a quick bite, grab a can of Swoon, or order Ryan Gosling’s “Directed by Greta Gerwig” shirt and support a small artist.
Photos Courtesy of Compass.
