Get A Peek Inside The New Immersive Malibu Barbie Cafe
We might not all live in a Barbie dreamhouse, but thanks to Mattel and media brand Bucket Listers, we can experience The Malibu Barbie Café. The colorful, summery experience is available in New York City starting May 17th and Chicago starting June 7th. We got a first look, and trust us — this is one candy-colored experience you won't want to miss.
"From the beach-loving décor to the menu, every detail has been thoughtfully designed to celebrate the iconic Barbie style, with nostalgic details fans will love," says Julie Freeland, Mattel's Senior Director of Location Based Entertainment.
The cafe is all about the beachy energy of 1970s California, inspired by the Malibu Barbie doll that hit shelves in 1971. You'll be able to take part in all-day brunch, desserts, and drinks, not to mention the eye-catching decor and photo moments. Keep reading to get a look before you go see Barbie in theaters!
A Tour Around The Barbie Cafe
Get in the Barbie mood before you even step foot inside the cafe thanks to an ocean wave photo opp and pink umbrellas.
We're obsessed with how airy, wide-open, and bright the cafe is. It's perfect for all your summer brunches.
Get a glimpse of some Malibu Barbies as soon as you come in the door. Do they make that red swimsuit in our size?
Beach chairs and plenty of sand transport you right to Malibu. There's even a (faux) sand castle!
If you've always dreamed of being a Barbie doll yourself, then you *have* to take a picture in the Malibu Barbie box.
Even the smallest details like the table legs and wall clocks have that Barbie touch.
Prefer to sit at the bar? There's plenty of space to order a colorful cocktail and chat it up with your friends.
Table for two, please.
The groovy vibes continue upstairs with psychedelic paint, flower wall decals, and plenty of house plants!
Kick your feet up on the Barbie pink swing — it's got a great view.
You don't have to be a professional surfer to pose for your own surf's up photo opp!
You can also grab your own Malibu Barbie doll, totes, and accessories on your way out.
The Barbie Cafe Menu
A burger is one of our favorite summer dinners, especially when it's covered in cheese.
We can eat avocado toast anytime of day.
A wedge salad makes for a great standalone meal, and pairs nicely with another dish.
Pink beet hummus takes a dish we already love and makes it even better.
Cake pops aren't complete without some colorful sprinkles.
And you can't forget the drinks! Sit back, sip, and relax.
Tickets for both cities are available now exclusively through Bucket Listers. Follow @barbiecafeofficial on Instagram for all the latest news and details.
Wanna keep up with all the latest Barbie news? Sign up for our email newsletter!
All images via Mattel/Bucket Listers
B+C Assistant Editor, Swiftie | Chloe is originally from the Outer Banks (yes, like the Netflix show!). If she's not writing, Chloe's probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @afangirlfirst on Twitter!