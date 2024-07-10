12 Places To Travel In August To Beat The Extreme Heat And Crowds
Booked some vacation time but still undecided on where to travel in August? As the final full month of summer approaches, now is the perfect time to plan a last-minute summer getaway. While it might be too late for a major trip, several European destinations offer late-summer charm without the extreme heat and summer crowds. Consider visiting Iceland, northern Europe (such as Poland, Austria, Slovakia, and Switzerland), or the Scandinavian countries for a exciting but chill adventure. Personally, I avoid destinations with temperatures below 60 degrees Fahrenheit, so cold-weather destinations that are heating up are appealing this time of year. For a local escape, here are 12 fantastic places in the U.S. to explore right now – get ‘em while they’re hot! (Or hot enough;)
San Diego, CA
San Diego is known for its 72 and sunny year-round weather. In August, it heats up to a toasty 77 degrees on average, making it the perfect getaway to escape the extreme heat across the U.S. This stunningly pretty city is known for its gorgeous Pacific Ocean beaches and coastal hikes. Marvel at the pelicans and sea lions at the stunning La Jolla Cove, wander through botanical paradise of Balboa Park and visit the flamingos at the famed San Diego Zoo. Dine and drink in the Gaslamp District, explore the historic and beautiful Hotel del Coronado, and hike the scenic trails of Torrey Pines State Natural Reserve for the best coastal getaway on the west.
Denver + Rocky Mountain National Park, CO
Experience the perfect blend of city life and mountain adventure with this getaway. Start your trip by flying into Denver, where you can visit museums, catch outdoor summer concerts, and taste amazing food from every corner of the globe. Make Denver your basecamp for exploring Rocky Mountain National Park, just a short two-hour drive away. Plan to hike along the Bear Lake Road corridor for incredibly scenic views, hiking trails suitable for all levels, and wildlife sightings. Catch a show at Red Rocks Amphitheatre, and if you love stargazing, mark your calendar for Rocky Mountain National Park's Astronomy Festival on August 2 and 3.
Seattle, WA
Avoid peak rainy season and enjoy Seattle in August when it shines with warm, sunny weather, making it perfect for getting outside and exploring all it has to offer. Start your trip with a visit to the iconic Space Needle for panoramic views of the city and beyond. Stroll through Pike Place Market, where you can sample fresh seafood, local produce, and shop local crafts to bring home. Don't miss the original Starbucks for a true Seattle coffee experience. For a dose of culture, explore the Museum of Pop Culture and the Seattle Art Museum, which hosts fascinating exhibits year-round. Seattle's natural beauty is at its peak in August. Take a ferry ride to Bainbridge Island for scenic views of Puget Sound, or visit Discovery Park for hiking trails and beaches. August is also festival season in Seattle. Look out for Seafair the first week.
Portland + Willamette Valley, OR
Portland, Oregon, Seattle’s rainy cousin in the south, also perks up weather-wise in August. I love this city for its amazing food (Pine State Biscuits, Pasture PDX, LangBaan to name a few), art and music scene, and indie shops. Wander through the Portland Saturday Market, where local artisans show off their makes, and enjoy a meal from one of the city's delicious food trucks. Explore Washington Park, home to the stunning International Rose Test Garden and the tranquil Japanese Garden. Don’t miss Powell’s City of Books, the largest independent bookstore in the world, perfect for book lovers. Willamette Valley, Oregon’s wine country, is a short drive south. Spend a day touring vineyards and tasting some of the finest Pinot Noir in the country. Many wineries offer breathtaking views, picnic areas, and guided tours. There are also waterfall hikes, biking trails, river activities, and hot air balloon rides!
Vancouver + Victoria, B.C
Grab your passport and head north to Vancouver and Victoria, B.C. for a faraway feeling without going too far. Start your adventure in Vancouver with a visit to Stanley Park, where you can cycle the seawall, explore lush trails, and visit the Vancouver Aquarium. For breathtaking views, head to the top of the Vancouver Lookoutor take a gondola ride up Grouse Mountain. Stroll through Granville Island, a vibrant hub of artisan shops, markets, and eateries. Cap off your Vancouver visit with a walk through the trendy Gastown district, known for its historic charm and dining scene. A scenic ferry ride brings you to Victoria, the capital of British Columbia, on Vancouver Island. Victoria is famed for its British colonial architecture and beautiful gardens. Visit the iconic Butchart Gardens, a stunning 55-acre floral display, take a leisurely stroll through Beacon Hill Park, and get your fancy on with an afternoon tea at the Fairmont Empress Hotel.
Ogunquit and Kennebunkport, ME
What I love about these beach towns in Maine is how chill they are even in peak season. No crazy crowds like their southern New England neighbors. Ogunquit Beach is perfect for lounging and swimming (and summer reading). Explore Perkins Cove, a quaint fishing village with charming shops, galleries, and seafood restaurants like the Lobster Shack. For a touch of culture, visit the Ogunquit Museum of American Art, which showcases a diverse collection of American art on three acres of sculpture gardens right along the ocean. Catch a Broadway-caliber show at the Ogunquit Playhouse, a historic summer theater, before you take a short drive north to Kennebunkport. This quintessential New England town is full of historic charm. Stroll through Dock Square, the heart of Kennebunkport, with its unique boutiques, art galleries, and restaurants like Alisson's for local seafood or The Boathouse for amazing water views. Spend a day at Goose Rocks Beach, a serene spot perfect for relaxing and exploring tide pools. For a scenic adventure, take a boat tour along the Kennebunk River or out to see the iconic Goat Island Lighthouse.
White Mountain National Forest, NH
August weather is perfect for exploring NH's White Mountain National Forest, where you can hike some of the area’s renowned trails, such as the Franconia Ridge Loop or the Mount Washington Summit, the highest peak in the Northeast. For a more relaxed experience, take a scenic drive along the Kancamagus Highway, known for its stunning vistas and numerous pull-offs where you can take photos and enjoy a picnic. Visit the Flume Gorge in Franconia Notch State Park, where you can walk through the narrow gorge, past waterfalls, and covered bridges. The Conway Scenic Railroad offers a charming way to see the landscape, with vintage train rides through the mountains (if you're traveling with kids, this is a must!). Explore the quaint towns nestled in the White Mountains too, like North Conway and Lincoln, where you’ll find charming shops, local restaurants, and cozy stays like the Scandi-inspired Villa Hygge Scandinavian Boutique Hotel & Spa.
Bozeman + Yellowstone National Park, MT
Fly into Bozeman, Montana, and stay a while before you explore one of America's most famous (and first) national parks. In Bozeman, explore the lively downtown area, filled with boutique shops, art galleries, and excellent dining options, like Blackbird for wood-fired pizzas and Brigade for creative cocktails and contemporary Montana cuisine (cue meat lovers). For outdoor adventure, head to the Gallatin River for kayaking or a relaxing float, and the nearby hiking trails of Hyalite Canyon, a nature lover's dream with stunning views and serene landscapes. After, chill with a customized spa treatment at the Solace at the Big Sky Resort, or go for a soak in the Bozeman Hot Springs. A short 1.5 hour drive south takes you to the entrance of Yellowstone National Park, where you'll find geysers, hot springs, and amazing wildlife like bison, elk, and possibly bears in the Lamar and Hayden Valleys. Visit iconic sites like Old Faithful, the Grand Prismatic Spring, and the Yellowstone Grand Canyon and take advantage of the warm weather by hiking, camping, and picnicking throughout the park.
Los Angeles, CA
LA is one of my favorite destinations – not just for its star sightings, although there are plenty of them, but because it offers so much that you can have a completely different trip every time. Average August temperatures fall around a dry, not humid, 85 degrees, which is mild compared to the rest of the country. The east side offers the Griffith Observatory for stunning views of the city and the night sky (also the setting for La La Land and Rebel Without A Cause). You can hike up to the Hollywood sign here too, one of my favorite things to do in LA. Catch an outdoor flick at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery (not as creepy as it sounds and a unique LA experience). Stroll and shop trendy boutiques and eateries in the Silver Lakeneighborhood too. The Getty Center, The Broad, and LACMA are must-visits for art lovers as is the Getty Villa in Malibu. Check out our guide to Malibu for all the hot spots. The Warner Bros. Studio Tour offers a behind-the-scenes look at movie and TV production for film fans. Beach lovers will want to head to Santa Monica, shop Abbot Kinney Boulevard and walk along the Venice Beach Canals. Grab a bite at the Ggiata deli!
Upper Peninsula, MI
August is a perfect time to visit this gorgeous part of the country. Start your trip with a visit to Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore, where you can explore stunning cliffs, pristine beaches, and crystal-clear waters. Kayaking along the shoreline offers an up-close view of the colorful rock formations, while hiking trails like Chapel Loop provide breathtaking vistas and waterfalls. Head to Mackinac Island for a step back in time. Accessible by ferry, this car-free island features charming Victorian architecture, horse-drawn carriages, and the historic Fort Mackinac. Rent a bike to ride around the island, taking in the scenic views of Lake Huron. Tahquamenon Falls State Park boasts one of the largest waterfalls east of the Mississippi, perfect for a day of hiking and picnicking. Finish your trip with a visit to Marquette, a vibrant college town with a lively arts scene, excellent dining, and beautiful beaches along Lake Superior. Don't miss Presque Isle Park, a natural oasis with scenic trails and rocky outcrops perfect for sunset views.
Burlington, VT + Montreal, Quebec
Grab your passport for an east coast international journey. Start your travels in Burlington, VT, a picturesque city on the shores of Lake Champlain. In August, the weather is perfect for outdoor activities. Stroll along the scenic Burlington Greenway, which offers stunning views of the lake and the Adirondack Mountains. Head to the Church Street Marketplace, a bustling pedestrian mall filled with unique shops and local eateries. Don't miss the nearby Shelburne Farms, where you can tour a working farm and sample delicious Vermont cheese. Just a two-hour drive from Burlington, Montreal is like stepping foot in a mini Paris, especially around the cobblestone streets and historic buildings of Old Montreal. Visit the stunning Notre-Dame Basilica, known for its intricate Gothic Revival architecture. For a panoramic view of the city, hike up Mont Royal, and explore the Plateau-Mont-Royal neighborhood for its colorful murals, trendy boutiques, and lively cafes.
Chicago, IL
Chicago has one of the best city vibes that blends Midwestern friendliness with big-city sophistication. Take in scenic river walks and hop on an architecture river cruise to get a lay of the land. Shop the Magnificent Mile, Wicker Park’s trendy boutiques and Fulton Market. Art lovers will fawn over The Art Institute of Chicago, and Second City comedy shows make for a fun night out. Try Beatrix for brunch, Cindy’s Rooftop for stunning views of beautiful Millennium Park and Lake Michigan, and a cooking class at the Chopping Block. Don’t miss the deep dish Chicago pizza at Lou Malnati's Pizzeria and inventive cocktails at The Aviary before you wrap up your week!
