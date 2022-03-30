Isis Asare is a serial cultural entrepreneur with over a decade of finance and business development experience at Fortune 500 companies such as T-Mobile, Microsoft, Shutterfly, and Amazon. She officially launched Sistah Scifi February 2, 2019 with a celebration of Jewelle Gomez's 25th Anniversary edition of The Gilda Stories. Isis earned her BA in Psychology and African American Studies from Stanford University, Master's In Public Policy from Harvard University, and MBA, International Finance from Columbia Business School.