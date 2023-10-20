Selfmade Summit 2023 Is On!
If you’re a new business owner or looking to take your dream biz to the next level, our free Selfmade Summit '23 will transform how you think about building a business you love. Join Selfmade CEO and tech entrepreneur Brit Morin and Danyel Surrency Jones, co-founder and former CEO of POWERHANDZ, in this immersive event designed to help you grow your business.
Sponsored by Verizon's Small Business Digital Ready program and Office Depot OfficeMax, don't miss out on this exclusive event and become a part of the Selfmade community!
Selfmade Summit 2023 details:
November 8th, 2023
10:30AM-1:00 PM PDT
Selfmade is B + C’s virtual business program for women. As part of the event, Selfmade alum will share their learnings. Join us for a lively Social Mixer, sponsored by Verizon too! Mingle with fellow attendees, make new connections, and have a chance to win exciting prizes. Thanks to Verizon, we were able to offer 50 scholarships to Selfmade!
Verizon grants are back
Selfmade and Verizon want to help women in business succeed. Verizon is offering $10,000 grants to small business owners. It’s easy and free to apply!
Simply register for Verizon’s Small Business Digital Ready program and complete any combination of two courses, coaching or community events. Plus, access free, proven online tools and support that can help you succeed in the digital economy.
Verizon Small Business Digital Ready Program is free to sign up for and includes tons of resources for small business owners. Grant period is open between 10/11/23 and 12/20/23.
Good luck!