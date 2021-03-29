5 Side Hustles With A Cause
We all know the importance of a good side hustle. Not only do they help with a little extra money, but side hustles can broaden your network, turn into full-time gigs, and give you opportunities outside your 9-5. But they can also help others, not just yourself. Now is a great time to be giving back and why not use a side hustle to do it? Here are some side hustles with a cause and how to find them (you won't necessarily be in it for the money, at least not initially).
Look for the Overlooked
When looking for a side hustle with a cause, think about the people who aren't typically the recipients of volunteerism. For instance, the blind or visually impaired. There's an app called Aira that pairs people with blind people to help them go about their everyday lives. Try to find other demographics like that. You could become a coach at Dietitian Side Hustle or you can even work at apps, like Coin Up, that are helping different causes. Not only will your help probably be more desired, but you'll be able to work with people who don't always get the help they need.
Be Your Own Delivery Service
One of the best ways to pick up a side hustle with a cause is to deliver. This can be food, masks, prescriptions, or any other essentials people need. You'll want to deliver to those who are more vulnerable when running errands. This is something you can either partner up to do with an organization, like Meals on Wheels, God's Love We Deliver, Delivering Good, or go solo. Offering to help out a friend or neighbor is just as effective and welcome as volunteering with a charity. In fact, it's more personal. And you should be able to pick up some good tips.
Start Your Own Non-Profit
This may seem daunting, but start small. Remember that side gigs can turn into full-time jobs. This is a good opportunity to figure out a cause you care about and turn your side hustle into a way to help others. The key is to start local and keep the side hustle personal. Maybe you're interested in helping people clean out their homes — donate your garage for storage. Congrats! You've launched your non-profit. Now start raising money to upgrade the storage space. You can use apps like Donorbox or SimpleFund, which is for small nonprofits as well as large ones.
Get Back to Basics
Go old school and host a bake sale or a virtual party that benefits a cause. You can charge people a cover and give some of the proceeds to charity. Some of the traditional benefits, like raffles and car washes, can still work during the pandemic. You can even use apps like ZillyWin for raffles and fundraising. You'll be able to make some money yourself while also raising money. Plus, you can also have a little fun and encourage others to enjoy themselves too. This will help people, and yourself, associate giving back to enjoyment.
Help the Understaffed
One way to get a side hustle with a good cause is to look for the nonprofits or charities that are seeking part-time employees. This likely means that they need people to help them with administrative tasks or outreach and don't need a full-time staffer. This could be your side hustle. You can get paid for your time while still helping a good cause. Finding places that are understaffed may be about making phone calls and offering up your services for a small fee. Or listings for these sorts of jobs might be posted on state websites, like the Nonprofit Association of Oregon. The Foundation List also has a compilation of nonprofit job boards.
We usually think of side hustles as a way to make extra cash and boost your own career, but there can be more than just personal gain in a side hustle. They can be great ways to help others while also helping yourself. Whenever you pick up a side hustle, ask yourself how and if this can benefit someone else. I think that's a win-win.
The Tax Deductions Every Small Business Owner Should Know About
Welcome to Selfmade Finance School, our new money series with Block Advisors to help small business owners with their tax, bookkeeping, and payroll needs year-round. This week, we dive into the tax deductions that can help save you money when you file your taxes.
Arnel Hasanovic for Unsplash<p><strong>Home Office: </strong>We all have a home office now, don't we? If you're an employee of a company, this deduction is no longer available to you. But to the self-employed small business owner, this deduction can be quite valuable! Let's clarify this deduction. First, the home office deduction applies to taxpayers who use part of their home <em>exclusively and regularly</em> for trade or business purposes. "Regular use" means that the location is your main place of business, like where you meet clients or customers during the course of a business day. "Exclusive use" means that there can be NO personal use of the space at any time during the tax year. For example, my home office is my bedroom. I could not claim my home office as a deduction, nor would I try to meet clients here. That would be weird. How much is this deduction worth? You'll take the square footage of the space as a percentage of the total home. Then, multiply that percentage times your home expenses: rent or mortgage interest, utilities, insurance, etc. It can really add up! There are other rules and options with this deduction, so I highly recommend speaking to a tax professional before you claim this as a deduction.<br></p><p><strong>Business Use of Your Vehicle: </strong>Again, if you're an employee, this deduction is not available to you. But if you're self-employed, this one can be huge. To deduct the business use of your car, there are two methods: the standard mileage rate and the actual expense method. With the standard mileage rate, you'll track your business miles driven, then multiply by a cents-per-mile amount to arrive at the tax deduction. That's 56 cents per mile for 2021.</p><p>With the actual expense method, you'll track your business miles as a portion of your total mileage for the year. Then, you multiply that business-use percentage times all of your vehicle costs like gas, oil changes, repairs, and insurance.</p><p>"Notice that with either method, you MUST track the miles driven for business – it's not enough just to keep your gas receipts," says Marcie Rahn, Enrolled Agent and Master Tax Advisor at Block Advisors. "There is no vehicle use deduction without a mileage log. And the IRS doesn't just want to know the miles driven, but also the date and business purpose of the trip. So, keep good records throughout the year. You'll make yourself crazy trying to reconstruct your mileage history at the end of the year! There are some great apps out there to help you track your driving with a simple swipe."</p>
Katie Harp for Unsplash<p><strong>Health Insurance and Out-of-Pocket Healthcare Expenses:</strong> If you are self-employed, you can deduct the costs of your personal health insurance premiums. However, you need to meet certain criteria: 1) Your business must be claiming a profit, not a loss, for the tax year. 2) You must be ineligible for an employer's health plan, including your spouse's plan*. 3) You can claim premiums only for the months when you were not eligible for an employer's plan. Since health insurance can be quite expensive, this deduction can make a big difference.</p><p><strong>Retirement Contributions:</strong> This is one of my favorite tax deductions because it also serves as a tool to prepare for your future — double win! This is not the piece where I break down the types of retirement plans that are available to you as a business owner, but know that contributions to your own retirement plan and contributions you have made to your employees' plans are tax deductible. "Plans like SEP-IRA's can be funded until April 15, so this is one of the few ways you can actually change your tax outcome after the tax year has ended," says Rahn. "You really want to work with a tax professional to help you squeeze the most savings out of this deduction."</p><p><strong>Depreciation:</strong> Thanks to tax reform, business owners have more options to write off their business equipment like computers, furniture and machinery. You can depreciate the cost of assets over a period of years or in many cases, you can write off the entire cost in the year of purchase. A tax advisor can calculate your options so that you can decide what's best for your business this year and for the future!</p><p><strong>Education:</strong> The IRS allows you to fully deduct education costs if incurring these expenses will help you maintain or enhance the expertise and skills you need to operate your business. This could include education expenses like classes, workshops, seminars, webinars, subscriptions to publications and books that pertain to your business. Transportation to classes even qualifies! Keep in mind that education expenses that pertain to a new career or are unrelated to your business do not qualify but may be eligible for other non-business tax credits.</p><p><strong>Interest:</strong> If your business has debt like a small business loan or credit card, you are entitled to deduct interest paid to the lender or credit card company. If the loan is part business and part personal, you can deduct only the portion of the loan that is for business purposes. "You can make this easier to track if you have a dedicated credit card for your business, so you don't intermingle business and personal use," says Rahn.</p><p><span style="background-color: initial;"><strong>Other Deductions:</strong> </span>The above is by no means a comprehensive list. There are many other types of business deductions. Don't forget to include things like advertising and marketing expenses, gifts for clients and customers, salaries and wages, business meals, insurance premiums, bank fees, cost of goods sold, legal fees, maintenance and repairs, and moving expenses. Finally, as I end all of my pieces in this series, please consult a professional when deciding what you can and cannot deduct. I would hate for you to miss out on deductions and pay too much in taxes.</p>