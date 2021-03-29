New podcast alert!
The Tax Deductions Every Small Business Owner Should Know About

Block Advisors
Welcome to Selfmade Finance School, our new money series with Block Advisors to help small business owners with their tax, bookkeeping, and payroll needs year-round. This week, we dive into the tax deductions that can help save you money when you file your taxes.

