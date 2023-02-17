Snail Mucin Is One Shell Of A Good Skincare Ingredient
We've seen our fair share of crazy beauty trends. While we uncovered the truth about toxic TikTok beauty trendsand explored the bleached eyebrow look, we also learned how to exfoliate and repair our skin thanks to skin cycling and this guide on how to *actually* wash our face (who knew it was so easy to get it wrong?). But we might have just been introduced to the craziest beauty trend yet: snail mucin.
Turns out, the mucus produced by snails has some skincare benefits that can give you a serious glow. If the thought of adding snail slime to your face freaks you out, remember that this isn't the first time we've seen animal byproducts in our skincare. Honey is a common DIY face mask ingredientthanks to its antibacterial properties, and keratin products (which strengthen your nails and hair) actually come from animals as well.
Keep scrolling for some of the most-asked questions about the latest beauty craze, and some product recommendations, too.
What does snail mucin do?
Snail mucin has all kinds of benefits thanks to the fact that it features hyaluronic acid, a protective and moisturizing ingredient that we're already head over heels for. In addition, "it is suggested to have hydrating, antioxidant, antimicrobial, wound healing, and anti-aging properties," board-certified cosmetic dermatologist Y. Claire Chang, M.D. says.
Another benefit of using snail mucin products is that there are some affordable options that you can try without spending hundreds of dollars.
What are the side effects of snail mucin?
There isn't much research that's been conducted on snail mucin, but dermatologist Hadley King, MD thinks that it's an ingredient that the skin can tolerate. Just keep an eye for any adverse reactions.
Does snail mucin cause blackheads?
Snail mucin is actually helpful in protecting your skin from blackheads and other breakouts because of its antimicrobial and healing properties. It can also help with scarring you might have from previous acne.
Are snails harmed for snail mucin?
While snails aren't harmed during the collection of their slime, there is a process for getting the mucus. At the Polish Aspersa Snails Internationalfarm and company for example, snails are put into a machine so that they can produce their mucin. Then they're put back on the farm for a couple of months so that they can get strong enough to go through the process again.
Can you use snail mucin everyday?
The products that you use, and the frequency with which you use them, will depend on both the product and your skin. You can check any warnings or instructions on the back of the package, but a good rule of thumb is to give your skin a month to get used a new product before deciding if you need to cut back on your usage.
