How To Get The Bleached Eyebrow Look For Summer 2022
We've seen some crazy beauty trends in our day, but there was one that made its mark on this week's Met Gala: bleached eyebrows. Barely-there brows are an easy way to completely transform your face, no matter your skin tone or face shape. This trend works for everyone!
Here's What To Know About Bleached Eyebrows
Bleaching your eyebrows is pretty similar to bleaching your hair in the sense that it's removing the color from each strand of your hair. It can be a good way to make the contrast between your hair and your brows less extreme if you'd rather lighten them (as opposed to bleaching them as white as possible).
Since the process is similar to bleaching your hair, the effects are similar too. If this is the first time you've bleached them, you might want to start with less time or less product so you don't overdo it. The hair could grow dry out or become more brittle, and you'll want to make sure you don't have a reaction!
How To Bleach Your Eyebrows
Image via Shutterstock
The specifics of how the bleaching process works might change depending on what product you're using, like the RefectoCil® Blonde Brow, so make sure you look at the instructions.
Start out with clean brows so that there's nothing interfering with the product. Make sure you don't have any cuts or scrapes that the bleach could get into because you don't want to damage your skin. If you're nervous about irritating your skin, you can add some Vaseline around your brows.
Spread the bleach product on your brows and wait for around 10 minutes, or whatever time your specific product suggests. Finish by washing your face to clean off whatever bleach might be leftover and bask in your new look.
Bleached Eyebrow Inspiration
Hubba Bubba
Bleached brows are the perfect way to let your eye makeup take centerstage. This look is pulling double duty because both your lack of brows *and* bright eyeshadow will draw attention. Beautiful.
Skin Tint
Depending on the product and how long you leave it on, your brows might turn out with a different tint. The closer you can get them to your skin tone, the more of an effect they'll have. Not able to get them to your skin tone? Just bleach them white and add makeup on top!
See The Rainbow
Your brows are already a different color, why stop there? Grab a pair of colored eyelashes that complement or match your eyeshadow to add a whole other layer to your look.
Let us know what you think about bleached eyebrows on Instagram and follow us on Pinterest for more beauty inspiration!
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
Featured image via Shutterstock.
B+C Editorial Assistant, Swiftie | Chloe is from the Outer Banks (yes, like the Netflix show!). When she isn't writing or updating her blog Pastels and Pop Culture, Chloe enjoys watching Marvel movies or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!