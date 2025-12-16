Shopping for the pop culture lover in your life? Whether they’re still quoting Gilmore Girls , raving over Wicked: For Good ’s big screen debut, or secretly wishing they could check into The White Lotus , these pop culture gifts are sure to earn you major points among fans of all kinds.

Here are 11 perfect gift ideas for the person who always has the best taste in movies, music, and TV.

Homesick Homesick Emerald City Candle With notes of eucalyptus, fir needle, and orange plus added depth from patchouli and amber, this adorable candle will instantly transport them to Emerald City (no heel clacking required).

Amazon Luke's Diner Glass Mug Die-hard Gilmore Girls fans just get it. Their morning cup of joe will never be quite the same without this mug that looks like it came straight from Luke's Diner.

American Eagle American Eagle x The Summer I Turned Pretty Hoodie If they're desperately missing weekly episodes of The Summer I Turned Pretty (us, too!), this hoodie can at the very least swarm them in the same coziness as their comfort TV show.

Furbish Studio Furbish Studio Dressed Like A Daydream Needlepoint Pillow We're obviously such massive Taylor Swift fans around here, so we just had to include this eye-catching pillow that was made just for Swifties.

A24 Store A24 Bubble Nalgene Water Bottle If they tend to watch films like Lady Bird and Midsommar on repeat, any piece from the A24 Store is sure to be a hit. This sturdy water bottle boasts the studio's name without being too gimmicky, which we love.

Amazon 'Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes' Counted Cross Stitch Kit This cute cross stitch kit lets the pop culture fan in your life craft their very own bookmark inspired by The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes – AKA the perfect activity for cozy season.

Amazon The Official Dutton Ranch Family Cookbook If your giftee is still raving about Yellowstone (even if the finale was, well, the finale...) and they just so happen to be a total foodie, this cookbook strikes the perfect balance for a fun holiday gift.

Compartés Compartés The White Lotus Chocolate Bar Gift Set Oh, we're obsessed. This chocolate bar set centered around The White Lotus is perfect for any TV fiend.

Amazon Just Juice The Summer I Turned Pretty Mini Perfume Set Inspired by several familiar scenes throughout the series, this TSITP perfume set is simply so sweet. Each one is beachy, light, and floral to match the Cousins Beach vibes.

MOMA Design Store Snoopy Cotton Canvas Tote Bag Last but not least, if you don't know exactly which fandoms they're a part of, opting for a simple (yet still pop culture-driven) gift like this Snoopy tote is a great grab. Bonus points if they're a lover of music since this lil' pup looks like he's about to put his records on.

