‘Tis the season of wedding invite after wedding invite – and of course, you’re going to need something stunning to wear when you pull up to the party! Whether your summer wedding plans include a lowkey ceremony or a full-blown celebration fit with drinksand snacks, these are the 8 best dresses to do it all in. These summerwedding guest dresses are nothing but flattering, plus they feature the season’s best colors so you can step out with confidence.

Shop our 8 fave summer wedding guest dresses for 2025 below!

Summer Away Summer Away Medina Dress The unique gradient pattern on this gorgeous green dress will absolutely let your wedding guest look stand out, plus it's got added flair from the subtle cowl neck and tied straps!

Abercrombie & Fitch Abercrombie & Fitch Julia Slip Halter Maxi Dress This is butter yellow with a twist! Boasting an abstract floral design on the front, this dress' energy is right on par for the hot summer ahead.

Marshalls One33 Social Rosette Strapless Hi-Low Gown Strapless dress designs are truly so flattering, allowing you to show some shoulder. This isn't just for aesthetics – it also helps your body breathe when it's warm out. We adore the rich purple color of this pleated gown and the adorable rosette detail at the bust.

Target A New Day Satin Flutter Short Sleeve Maxi A-Line Dress Hello, affordable wedding guest dress! This cute number is just $35 and brings all the elegance summer weddings call for, from the pastel color to the eye-catching florals. It's also got a great amount of coverage up top so your look stays modest.

Anthropologie Sabina Musayev Nicola Halter Draped Pleated Maxi Dress This shiny style features a copper-y, rose gold kind of color which wears nicely with any skin tone. The glow of it all is ideal for hotter summer occasions, plus its fairly-neutral hue makes it easy to style with additional layers and accessories.

Phème Paris Phème Paris Long Flared Floral Silk Dress This pure silk crepe maxi luxury falls to the floor with a mermaid-esque silhouette that'll pull your formal 'fits together in an instant. The bold blooms that cover it are super stunning, so you don't necessarily have to go overboard with accessorizing it – so easy!

Abercrombie & Fitch Abercrombie & Fitch Dipped-Waist Bubble Hem Midi Dress The trendy bubble hem on this midi makes it feel oh-so whimsical, a vibe that's perfect for summertime. The rich magenta hue is playful yet sophisticated, since it doesn't quite overwhelm the eye like a pattern would. This pick's also fitted with a flattering drop waist, which we adore!

Anthropologie Bardot Solana Strapless Mesh Drop-Waist Midi Dress With a strapless neckline and a dramatic drop waist, this midi-length dress is undeniably flattering on the bod since it helps elongate your torso. The side shirring also contributes to a wonderful fit, plus you'll have plenty of room along the hem to show off your favorite formal shoes!

