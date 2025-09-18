Starbucks’ Apple Crisp Is Coming Back To Menus After Fans Thought It Was Gone Forever

Just when we thought Apple Crisp was gone from the Starbucks fall menu forever, the chain surprises us with an announcement that it’s officially coming back for a limited time next month! As die-hard fans of the Iced Apple Crisp Oatmilk Shaken Espresso (and the OG Apple Crisp Macchiato , of course), we simply can’t contain our excitement to see it back on menus.

Starbucks will also finally feature Apple Crisp Cold Foam again, alongside an all-new Apple Crisp Protein Cold Foam as part of their protein-focused launch that lands later this month.

Get ready to mark your calendar – here’s when Apple Crisp comes back to Starbucks!

When can I order Starbucks Apple Crisp in 2025? Starbucks Starbucks’ Apple Crisp beverages will return on October 14, 2025 for a limited time and while supplies last.

Which Apple Crisp drinks will be available at Starbucks? Starbucks Starbucks will launch the Iced Apple Crisp Oatmilk Shaken Espresso, Apple Crisp Cream Cold Foam, and a new Apple Crisp Protein Cold Foam on October 14.



What do Starbucks' Apple Crisp drinks taste like? Starbucks The Iced Apple Crisp Oatmilk Shaken Espresso tastes just like a coffee-fied version of our favorite apple crisp recipe with notes of apple, cinnamon, and brown sugar. Both of the Apple Crisp Cold Foams, regular and protein-packed, allow you to add apple flavor and a layer of creaminess to any cold drink. The only difference is the protein foam packs in an additional 15 grams of protein (grande size).

When does Starbucks launch protein cold foam? Starbucks Starbucks will launch Protein Cold Foam and Protein Lattes on September 29. The Protein Cold Foam will be available in flavors like banana, vanilla, sugar-free vanilla, chocolate, matcha, salted caramel, brown sugar, and unflavored.

Subscribe to our newsletter for more food news + updates on Starbucks' menu!